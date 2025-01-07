Christian Apologist Wesley Huff Appears on The Joe Rogan Experience

Following a viral debate with author and Bible critic Billy Carson, Wesley Huff, a Christian apologist, public speaker, and Central Canada Director for Apologetics Canada, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast.

Huff attracted Rogan’s attention after his viral debate with Carson, which then led to Carson attempting to sue him.

According to Huff, Carson was fully informed about the discussion and its format beforehand. After the debate, Carson attempted to suppress the embarrassing footage, but Huff released clips, prompting Carson to issue a cease-and-desist letter.

Huff dismissed Carson’s grounds for litigation, describing them as baseless. He offered to comply with the cease-and-desist terms if Carson agreed to a follow-up debate, proposing a face-to-face discussion as a resolution.

