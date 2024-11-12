Image

Caldron Pool Founder Launches Children’s Book Series

“If you’d like to see more content for children that promotes Christian morals, family values, and age-old truths, be sure to grab a copy.”

By Staff Writer Nov 13, 2024

Caldron Pool founder Ben Davis has launched a new children’s book series, Buddy Brax. The series is designed to counter harmful modern trends in children’s literature and entertainment by focusing on timeless Christian and conservative principles. The series is intended to engage youngsters with colourful illustrations, playful rhymes, and simple yet profound stories that make foundational values easy to understand.

The first book in the series, titled Brax and the Somewhat Old Treehouse, introduces children to the story of Brax, a young and eager pup who believes he can improve his grandfather’s old treehouse. In his attempts to remodel the treehouse, Brax inadvertently weakens it, and a storm ultimately brings the structure down. Through this experience, Brax learns the value of respecting the structures and traditions laid down by those who came before him—a message emphasizing caution when it comes to discarding long-established practices.

Brax and the Somewhat Old Treehouse is available through Amazon.

Through Brax’s journey, there is a critique of the “progress for the sake of progress” mindset and to highlight the wisdom in longstanding values. Brax and the Somewhat Old Treehouse is intended to resonate with families seeking literature that celebrates tradition, caution, and respect for the past—concepts often overlooked in contemporary children’s books.

Brax and the Somewhat Old Treehouse is available now, so if you’d like to see more content for children that promotes Christian morals, family values, and age-old truths, be sure to grab a copy. It’s an ideal addition for parents, churches, schools, or anyone looking to gift children with non-woke stories that are safe for kids from dangerous, subversive, and progressive themes.

If you’d like to learn more, visit BuddyBrax.com. You can also purchase a copy of the book through Amazon by clicking here.

Most Popular

Trump Outlines Plan to Dismantle the Deep StateTrump Outlines Plan to Dismantle the Deep StateStaff Writer
Zachary Levi’s Shunning Stuns No One: Farewells Broke HollywokeZachary Levi’s Shunning Stuns No One: Farewells Broke HollywokeRod Lampard
Social Media Age Verification May Soon Be Mandatory for All AustraliansSocial Media Age Verification May Soon Be Mandatory for All AustraliansStaff Writer
Albanese Says He'd Ban All Australians from Accessing Social Media If He Were Dictator in Resurfaced ClipAlbanese Says He'd Ban All Australians from Accessing Social Media If He Were Dictator in Resurfaced ClipStaff Writer
How Trump Could Save Free Speech in Australia and WorldwideHow Trump Could Save Free Speech in Australia and WorldwideBen Davis
This Really Has Been an Incredible Political LandslideThis Really Has Been an Incredible Political LandslideBill Muehlenberg
Trump WinsTrump WinsBill Muehlenberg
Major US Election Win: DeSantis Routs Democrat Abortion and Marijuana Population Control Power GrabMajor US Election Win: DeSantis Routs Democrat Abortion and Marijuana Population Control Power GrabRod Lampard
Victoria's New “Death Tax”: Families Could Pay Up to 650% More in FeesVictoria's New “Death Tax”: Families Could Pay Up to 650% More in FeesBill Muehlenberg

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #25 – Traditional Schooling Is Dying – Featuring Kale Kneale
The Caldron Pool Show: #27 – God and Politics – with Joel Webbon
The Caldron Pool Show: #14 – Dr Stephen Chavura
The Caldron Pool Show: #33 – What Happened to the Household (with C.R. Wiley)
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.