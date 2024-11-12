Caldron Pool Founder Launches Children’s Book Series

Caldron Pool founder Ben Davis has launched a new children’s book series, Buddy Brax. The series is designed to counter harmful modern trends in children’s literature and entertainment by focusing on timeless Christian and conservative principles. The series is intended to engage youngsters with colourful illustrations, playful rhymes, and simple yet profound stories that make foundational values easy to understand.

The first book in the series, titled Brax and the Somewhat Old Treehouse, introduces children to the story of Brax, a young and eager pup who believes he can improve his grandfather’s old treehouse. In his attempts to remodel the treehouse, Brax inadvertently weakens it, and a storm ultimately brings the structure down. Through this experience, Brax learns the value of respecting the structures and traditions laid down by those who came before him—a message emphasizing caution when it comes to discarding long-established practices.

Through Brax’s journey, there is a critique of the “progress for the sake of progress” mindset and to highlight the wisdom in longstanding values. Brax and the Somewhat Old Treehouse is intended to resonate with families seeking literature that celebrates tradition, caution, and respect for the past—concepts often overlooked in contemporary children’s books.

Brax and the Somewhat Old Treehouse is available now, so if you’d like to see more content for children that promotes Christian morals, family values, and age-old truths, be sure to grab a copy. It’s an ideal addition for parents, churches, schools, or anyone looking to gift children with non-woke stories that are safe for kids from dangerous, subversive, and progressive themes.

If you’d like to learn more, visit BuddyBrax.com. You can also purchase a copy of the book through Amazon by clicking here.