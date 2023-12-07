Bombshell Unlawful Censorship Lawsuit Launched by Daily Wire and The Federalist

A bombshell civil lawsuit filed by The Federalist, Daily Wire and Texas is set to smash unlawful censorship.

The damning 67-page complaint argues – with evidence – that the Biden administration has, and is actively censoring “disfavoured press and viewpoints.”

According to the group, Biden’s state department is using unconstitutional methods to punish news media, who won’t follow prescribed political narratives.

So, states sections 35-37 of the lawsuit’s extensive list of allegations: “The federal government has coerced social media platforms to censor disfavoured press and viewpoints.”

Chief among the State Department’s tools are counter-terrorism mechanics set in place during the Obama administration (specifically 2011).

According to the claims, State-funded organisations are used to discredit disfavoured press and viewpoints, under the euphemism, “disincentivising disinformation.”

The stated goal of those government proxies is to hurt ad revenue, which in turn would bankrupt media organisations blacklisted as political opponents.

Known as the Global Engagement Centre (GEC), the lawsuit alleges the Biden State Department “is actively intervening in the news-media market to render disfavoured press outlets unprofitable.”

Advertisement

Two main platforms implicated in the alleged ‘unlawful censorship scheme,’ are the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) and NewsGuard.

GDI established in 2018 – is a group that profits from the “disinformation business” themselves – state they exist to “disrupt the business model of disinformation,” by identifying “high risk websites” (Source).

Although the company declares itself to be independent, neutral, and transparent, GDI’s blacklist is secret.

Advertisement

In 2022, they did however release a top ten “riskiest outlets.”

The Daily Wire, and The Federalist alongside Newsmax, and the New York Post were all featured.

Bizarrely, for the Biden-funded GDI, Buzzfeed, HuffPost, WaPo and the New York Times came off smelling like roses.

GDI ranked them as “least risky.”

This is despite those media outlets having pushed blatant disinformation during the Trump administration.

Such as: referring to J6 as an “Insurrection at the Capitol,” the Covington Boys hoax, the Russia collusion hoax, and false claims that Brett Kavanaugh is a rapist.

“GDI is not the only government-funded and government-promoted blacklisting service: NewsGuard also compiles a list of American press outlets it characterizes as ‘unreliable,’” page 26 of the complaint added.

NewsGuard – also (curiously) launched in 2018 – is an “apolitical” (yet, Government funded) organisation), whose raison d’etre is to police “misinformation and disinformation.”

They then rate, and rank websites as “reliable or unreliable,” using a rubric not unlike a social credit score.

“NewsGuard licenses these reliability ratings to advertisers “to make decisions about which news sources to advertise on.” (Source)

Therefore, the lawsuit claims, NewsGuard holds power to unlawfully “supress speech,” kill competition by “destroying advertising opportunities.” (p.22)

The Daily Wire, The Federalist and Texas have put forward the civil suite backed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), in order, they said, “to halt one of the most egregious government operations to censor the American press in the history.”

On X, CEO and Co-Founder of The Fed, Sean Davis noted, “Today is the beginning of the end of the federal government’s ongoing efforts to destroy our free speech rights. We are not going to stop until the entire censorship-industrial complex is on the ash heap of history.”

Today is the beginning of the end of the federal government’s ongoing efforts to destroy our free speech rights. Every last person involved in the illegal conspiracy to use the power of government to trample our First Amendment rights better buckle up, because we are not going to… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 6, 2023

Sharing the news, Daily Wire CEO, Jeremy Boreing remarked, “Enough is enough.”

Ben Shapiro said pretty much the same, stating, “We’ve joined with The Federalist to sue the U.S. State Department to stop their censorship regime from targeting the Daily Wire and other conservative media outlets.”

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Just like we sued the Biden administration over the pathetic and ridiculous OSHA vax mandate, we have now joined with @FDRLST to sue the U.S. State Department to stop their censorship regime from targeting the Daily Wire and other conservative media outlets. pic.twitter.com/5egyaxkisE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 6, 2023

Editor-in-Chief of The Fed, Mollie Hemmingway added, “We seek to put an end to one of the most audacious, manipulative, secretive, and gravest abuses of power and infringements of First Amendment rights by the federal government in American history.”

The claims fit a pattern.

Recall how Soros-backed lawfare activists have weaponized bankruptcy in an attempt to silence opposition figure heads, such as Elon Musk, Donald Trump, their friends, and supporters.

Claims from the Daily Wire, and The Federalist also match well-founded allegations made in January by Robert F. Kennedy Jnr.

Kennedy is challenging the “Trusted News Initiative” in court, on the anti-competition grounds.

His lawsuit claims big media, big government, and big tech, created a COVID communications cabal primarily to squash competition, not just a free press.