Bill Gates Looking Forward to Getting the “Surging Pandemic Under Control” with the Biden Administration

Bill Gates has said he's looking forward to working with Joe Biden and his administration to get the "surging pandemic under control."













117 Shares

Bill Gates has said he’s looking forward to working with Joe Biden and his new administration to get the “surging pandemic under control.”

Advertisement

Gates, on Saturday, congratulated vice president Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for ‘winning’ the 2020 presidential election, saying: “Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris. Thank you to the election officials and campaign workers who worked tirelessly to ensure a record number of Americans could cast a ballot and have it counted during such [a] challenging time for our country.

Gates went on to say: “I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides of Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control, engaging partners around the world on issues like poverty and climate change, and addressing issues of inequality and opportunity at home.”

Advertisement

Oh look, The Great Reset globalists are running to the microphones! Get ready for those forced vaccines everybody! Roll up your sleeves! Put on those masks! And get ready for TAXES like you've never seen them before! https://t.co/tPD7EPowdl — James White (@DrOakley1689) November 8, 2020

Biden has previously advocated a “national mask mandate” that would potentially require masks to be worn on federal property across the nation.

According to ABC News, “Biden says he’d use the bully pulpit of the presidency to urge all governors, mayors and county executives to use their authority to require masks in their jurisdictions.”

In October, Biden pledged, if elected, to make coronavirus vaccines free for all Americans as part of a national strategy to “get ahead of this virus.”

“Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone — whether or not you’re insured,” he said.

But Biden reportedly hedged on whether he would mandate that all Americans be vaccinated against the virus, suggesting it would depend on the reliability of the vaccine.

Advertisement

WFLA News reported: “Biden said we ‘should be talking about’ mandating the vaccine, knowing that it’s difficult to enforce. But likewise, he says it’s difficult to enforce a mask mandate, though scientists suggest they slow the spread.”

Biden said, “You can go to every governor and get them in a room. The words of a president matter, no matter whether they’re good, bad, or indifferent, they matter.”

Related