Australian Senate Passes Motion to Include Christian Heritage in the National Curriculum

A motion to include the teaching of Australia’s Christian heritage in the national curriculum has passed 31 to 28 votes, with the Greens and Labor voting against the move.

The motion, which was put forward by One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts notes that Australia’s customs and laws are based on our Christian heritage, and should be included in the Australian curriculum.

The move comes after reports that proposed revisions to the curriculum have dropped references to Australia’s Christian heritage, in exchange for terms such as “secular” and “multi-faith.”

“The current draft curriculum has completely removed any mention of Christian heritage,” Roberts said in a post on Twitter.

“Our children need to know who we are and where we came from, appreciating that much of what we have comes from Judeo-Christian heritage.”

MOTION ON TEACHING CHRISTIAN HERITAGE TO GO TO SENATE. The current draft curriculum has completely removed any mention of Christian heritage. Our children need to know who we are and where we came from, appreciating that much of what we have comes from Judeo-Christian heritage. pic.twitter.com/spvYBU9mKz — Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) May 12, 2021

