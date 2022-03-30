Australian Senator Warns WEF Is Penetrating Governments Around the World, Subverting Western Values, Introducing Marxist Authoritarianism

"Antic warned the Senate that the organised and well-funded WEF, which promotes globalist issues, including climate change, so-called systemic racism and sexism, and online digital identities, is really an anti-capitalist, anti-free market organisation that seeks to subvert Western values and political processes."

Australian Senator Alex Antic has warned that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is penetrating governments around the world in an effort to subvert Western values.

Advertisement

The South Australia Senator told the Senate this week that the globalist organisation headed by Klaus Schwab is introducing authoritarianism and Marxist ideology into governments the world over.

Antic cited an admission by Schwab, in which the WEF founder claimed to have “penetrated” the Canadian government, among others.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics in 2017, Schwab said: “I know that half of this cabinet, even more than half, are actually Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum. It’s true in Argentina, it’s true in France. Now with the president who is a young global leader.”

Antic warned the Senate that the well-organised and well-funded WEF, which promotes globalist issues, including climate change, so-called systemic racism and sexism, and online digital identities, is really an anti-capitalist, anti-free market organisation that seeks to subvert Western values and political processes.

“Their message is designed to appear harmless, but in fact, the ideology that underpins it is revolutionary and destructive,” Antic said.

“They train aspirational leaders in their ideology and they help them make connections in spheres including politics, business, and the arts.”

The Senator said WEF has consistently advocated for the harshest and most extreme COVID measures that “assault many of our basic liberties,” such as, lockdowns, mandatory vaccinations, vaccine passports, and mask mandates.

Advertisement

“The central theme of the World Economic Forum’s material is, what they call, ‘The Great Reset.’ Which is Klaus Schwab’s term for the opportunity the pandemic has presented to reimagine and reinvent the economic policies of the West.”

Antic also noted WEF’s now-deleted viral video which predicted that by 2030, “you will own nothing, and you will be happy.”

“You don’t have to be a political philosopher to figure out that if you own nothing, the state owns everything,” Antic said. Adding, “there’s a word for this. It’s called Communism.”

Advertisement

Antic told the Senate that it’s “imperative that we pay close attention to The World Economic Forum and do all we can to preserve liberty and reduce government intrusion in our lives.”

“If we fail to do so, the anti-democratic forces in the West will continue to march on and we may wake up to an Australia that we no longer recognise.”

The senator’s speech can be viewed here.

Federal MP George Christensen has raised similar alarms about WEF’s influence in Australia, telling Evelyn Rae during a recent episode of The Caldron Pool Show that most legislation coming forward in Parliament comes, not from the Australian people, but unelected globalist bodies, including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.

“This is a threat to democracy,” Christensen said. “It has been for a long, long time, particularly in the environmental realm.

“There’s just a myriad of legislation that has come from globalist bodies down, not from the grassroots up.”

Senator Antic vowed to find out the extent to which the WEF has infiltrated the country and Australian institutions, saying it’s something the Australian people deserve to know.