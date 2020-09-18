Adults Strip Naked For Young Children in Kid’s TV Show About ‘Body Positivity’

Progressives have found yet another reason to strip naked in front of other people's young children.













Progressives have found yet another reason to strip naked in front of other people’s young children. This time it’s in the name of ‘body positivity.’

A children’s television program in Denmark is supposedly challenging stereotypes of the ‘perfect body’ by allowing a group of adults to parade their genitals before an audience of school kids.

The children’s show, titled “Ultra Strip Down” is filmed before a live studio audience made up of 11 to 13-year-olds and features five fully-naked adult guests who answer questions about their bodies and their private parts.

The show also includes transgender guests, one of whom told the children that she is “not a boy, not a girl, I’m a bit of everything.”

While Peter Skaarup of the Danish People’s Party rightly branded the program a “vulgar way” to educate children about genitalia, The Telegraph argued Skaarup’s opinion is not shared by “the nation’s youngsters.”

The show’s host, Jannik Schow, who developed the idea for the show in tandem with the producer said: “Perhaps some people are like, ‘Oh, my G**, they are combining nakedness and kids. But this has nothing to do with sex, it’s about seeing the body as natural, the way kids do.”

This is a CHILDREN’s show on Danish TV entitled “Ultra Strips Down”,produced by Danish branch of Warner Bros.



The show claims to teach kids about different body types by exposing them to naked adults!



Why?

Why are there now so many pushing to destroy children?#SaveTheChildren pic.twitter.com/aUMvpgrMst — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) September 18, 2020

The program, which is now into its second season, has been acclaimed by Danish TV critics and won an award at last year’s Danish TV Festival.

Isn’t it amazing how, for progressives, just about every contrived social issue can be cured by exposing children to naked adults? Funny that.

