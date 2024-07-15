Trump, the Left, and Hate: More on the Shooting

It has now been more than a day since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. We have learned a lot, especially about how so many of the leftists can be such intense haters. And there are also plenty of questions that remain. Let me deal with each one of these sad realities.

Hatred

Let me begin with the short Biden speech that was just given. He said we must ‘lower the temperature’ and seek to be more civil. Good sentiments that none can disagree with, but it needs to start with him. Had he said that HE would ease up on the poisonous and hateful rhetoric, that would have been a good start. Recall that just as recently as July 8 Biden had said this: “So, we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

Calling Trump a threat to democracy and freedom, a fascist, a Hitler, a dictator, a danger to society, evil, and so on has been par for the course not just for Biden but so many Democrat leaders, media outlets, and leftist organisations and other outlets. Needless to say, I have already gotten the haters coming to my site after I posted my first article on the attempted Trump assassination. For example, one woman sent in this comment:

What utter bulls**t. Trump encouraged his supporters to kill Pence on Jan 6. He constantly uses the rhetoric of violence and retribution, and he supports the free availability of assault weapons. Ss ye sow, do dhall ye reap.

Good grief. I edited her swear word but left the rest of the comment as it was. So it was all Trump’s fault and he deserved it. But there have been so many that have actually expressed outrage and the deepest grief that the sniper missed! So many have said that if only the gunman had succeeded, this would be a much better world. Just a few – of so many – ugly and debased quotes:

“How the f–k did you shoot and miss?”

“Today was, like, this close to being the best day ever.”

“Don’t miss next time.”

“Make America aim again.”

“John Wilkes Booth, if you are with us, please, please…”

The mainstream media was also reprehensible, especially during the early moments of the shooting. CNN for example said the Secret Service had removed Trump from the stage after he had ‘fallen down at a rally’! It took many leftist media outlets hours before they actually acknowledged what really happened, and used the word ‘assassination’.

CNN also said after he was shot that ‘people perceived that they are under threat’. Perceived? Never mind the gunshots, the blood flowing, and the panicked crowd. Never mind that a shooter was doing everything he could to kill the President.

And plenty of leftist nutjobs said the whole thing was fake, was staged, and it never really happened. On and on it goes. Talk about diabolical and demonic hatred. So many of these folks are completely unhinged and utterly obsessed with irrational vitriol and hate.

Oh, and consider also this list of US presidents who have been assassinated and those who have been wounded:

Lincoln (1865)

Garfield (1881)

McKinley (1901)

Kennedy (1963)

Roosevelt (1912) (former president while campaigning)

Reagan (1981)

Trump (2024)

Please note that except for Kennedy, all the victims were Republicans. That also can be rather telling.

Questions

One of the areas that is being questioned the most has to do with the faulty protection of Trump. How could this have happened? It seems like there was a massive failure in his security. So many questions have been asked about this and calls for a full investigation into all this have been made by many. And it is not just political pundits saying this, but numerous security experts and even former Secret Service agents.

Why was the building that the assassin used not in the frozen zone? It is just 130 yards from where Trump was speaking and in direct line of sight. Why were no drones and the like being used? How did he manage to get up there? Why did ordinary citizens see him carrying a rifle and getting on the roof, while the security detail seemed oblivious to his presence?

Here is part of a BBC interview with one key Eye Witness (EW):

EW: I’m estimating here, I have no idea, you know, but, um, we noticed a guy crawling, armed, you know, bear crawling up the roof of the building beside us, 50, 50 feet away from us. So we’re standing there, you know, we’re pointing, we’re pointing at the guy crawling up the roof. BBC: And he had a gun, right? EW: He had a rifle. Right. We could clearly see him with a rifle. Absolutely. Um, we’re pointing at him. The police are down there running around on the ground. We’re like, Hey man, there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle. And the police are like, Huh, what? You know, like, like they didn’t know what was going on. You know, we’re like, Hey, right here on the roof. We can see him from right here. We see him. You know, he’s, he’s crawling. And next thing you know, I’m like, I’m thinking to myself, I’m like, why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage? I’m standing there pointing at him for. You know, two or three minutes, Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn. I’m pointing at that roof, just standing there like this, and next thing you know, five shots ring out. BBC: So you’re, you’re almost certain that the shots came from that guy on the roof? EW: A hundred percent. 100%. BBC: And he was up there for a couple of minutes. He was up there for a couple of minutes. EW: Absolutely. At least three to four minutes. BBC: And you were telling the police and the secret service. EW: We were telling the police. We were pointing at him for the secret service who were looking at us from the top of the barn. They were looking at us the whole time when we were standing by that tree… binoculars.

Should not the Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle be removed from her position? It seems she has been more concerned about getting more women into the Secret Service than actually doing her job to protect American presidents, past and present. Being fully qualified for the job, not meeting DEI requirements, is how agents should be chosen here.

Women can do so much of course, but part of the job of a Secret Service agent is to be a human shield when and if needed. It is hard for a 5’4 female to adequately do that to a 6’3 former president. Repeated requests had been made to Cheatle to have increased protection for Trump, but those requests were denied. And independent candidate for the presidency Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has not been given any protection, even though his own father and uncle were assassinated.

Keep praying

We need to keep praying for the shooting victims and their families. Here are the words of Allyson Comperatore, the daughter whose father was shot and killed on this terrible day in Pennsylvania:

Yesterday time stopped. And when it started again my family and I started living a real-life nightmare. What was supposed to be an exciting day that we had all looked forward to (ESPECIALLY my dad), turned into the most traumatizing experiences someone could imagine. I know the media will cover this event. And I’m going to try my best to stay away from looking at everything, especially because I’ve already seen and lived through it in real time. But I want everyone to know what the media will not cover, and will not say about him. He was the best dad a girl could ever ask for. My sister and I never needed for anything. You call, he would answer, and he would do whatever it is you needed, and if he didn’t know how he would figure out how. He could talk and make friends with anyone, which he was doing all day yesterday and loved every minute of it. He was a man of God, loved Jesus fiercely, and also looked after our church and our members as family. The media will not tell you that he died a real-life super hero. They are not going to tell you how quickly he threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us. He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us. And I want nothing more than to cry on him and tell him thank you. I want nothing more than to wake up and for this to not be reality for me and my family. We lost a selfless, loving, husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend. And I will never stop thinking about him and mourning over him until the day that I die too. July 13th will forever be a day that changed my life. I will never be the same person I was less than 24 hours ago. There are a lot of children out there that say their dad is their hero, but my dad really is mine. I don’t think I would be here today without him. Dad, I love you so much that there aren’t enough words to express how deep that love goes. I know you’ll give heaven some hell. I know that God is proud of the man that came to His gates yesterday.

And yesterday Trump released this message:

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.

It is indeed amazing how he survived this assassination attempt. Had he not turned his head when he did, he would now be gone. It can only be seen as a God thing. The prayers of so many have been answered. And we can be thankful for Trump’s strength and resolution. As his son Eric Trump said: “My dad is the toughest person I know.”

When Ronald Reagan was shot he said that God had spared his life for a reason: “Perhaps having come so close to death made me feel I should do whatever I could in the years God had given me to reduce the threat of nuclear war.” One can say similar things about this failed shooting. God might well have further purposes for Donald Trump.

Please keep praying for him. He certainly needs our prayers.

There are numerous updates to this story happening all the time. But let me mention just one here: Former US Army sniper Cory Mills who is now a Florida Republican congressman recently said this on Fox News: “When you primarily go after DEI, you end up with DIE.” Absolutely!

He also said that “this is divine intervention” and that God clearly protected Trump, given all that we now know about this assassination attempt. He even went on to speak about the whole armour of God and he referred to Ephesians 6. We need more politicians like this. See the interview here.