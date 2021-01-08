Year in Review: Evelyn Rae’s Top 10 Articles From 2020

- 4Shares
Here are my most popular Caldron Pool articles from 2020. If you have a favourite and it’s not listed, drop the link in the comments.
Top Ten
10. Dan Andrews Suggests Tagging People With Electronic Devices So the Government Can Monitor Their Health and Location
9. Five-Year-Old Boy Shot In The Head At Point Blank Range As He Played With His Sisters
8. New Bill to Give ADF and Foreign Military Forces Immunity and Power Over Australians During Emergencies
7. Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ Is Worse Than We Thought, but It’s Also a Symptom of a Much Deadlier Disease
6. ‘Crossfire’ Is Everything That Has Been Ignored by Politically-Driven, Mainstream Journalism
5. Avi Yemini Files HUGE Lawsuit Against The State of Victoria
4. Former Greens candidates celebrate bushfires destroying local woodchip mill which employs more than 70 people
3. VIDEO: Climate activists prevent state-approved timber harvest weeks after devastating bushfires
2. ABC deletes story about climate protesters halting protection burns prior to devastating bushfires
1. Media Silence, No Police Action After White Teenage Girl Brutally Beaten By Gang of Africans
Five Special Mentions:
5. VIDEO: Defund the Police? Nope!
4. African-American Woman Confronts BLM Protesters in CHAZ: ‘Democrats Hate Black People.’
3. WATCH: Ten Lies of Feminism
2. Authorities Granted COVID-19 Powers To Forcibly Take Children From Their Homes
1. Antiracist Baby: New Book Teaches Babies To ‘Confess’ Their Racism And Spot White Privilege
Thanks for supporting Caldron Pool writers throughout 2020. Let’s pray together for an even stronger 2021.
