‘Crossfire’ Is Everything That Has Been Ignored by Politically-Driven, Mainstream Journalism

Lauren's raw and honest investigation is everything that has been absent from politically-driven, mainstream journalism.













1.6K Shares

Lauren Southern dropped her latest documentary ‘Crossfire‘ this week, examining issues around policing and racism following months of Black Lives Matter protests, Antifa riots, and widespread calls to defund the police.

Advertisement

As a former police officer myself, I’ve struggled immensely over the past year watching the divide between law enforcement and citizen steadily increase. While I’m staunchly opposed to arbitrary laws and over-policing, it’s also hard to ignore a sense of loyalty to my fellow officers knowing first-hand what they’re faced with daily.

This film is a breath of fresh air. Lauren’s raw and honest investigation is everything that has been absent from politically-driven, mainstream journalism.

Advertisement

But this isn’t police-do-no-wrong propaganda either. Law enforcement isn’t irrationally glorified, nor are they presented as society’s arm of racism, injustice, and brutality. Instead, Crossfire humanises police officers, and allows the viewer a small, but a meaningful glimpse into their world, without brushing over uncomfortable truths.

Regardless of where you sit politically, Crossfire offers the viewer a space for honest introspection and discussion, without the political bias that dominates the mainstream narrative.

Watching Crossfire, you can’t help but wonder where we’d be today if news outlets, commentators, and journalists were as honest in their approach to this subject as Lauren.

You can watch Crossfire for free by visiting crossfire.movie. You can also make a small donation at the bottom of the page to help with production costs.

Related