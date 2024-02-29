Image

Joe Rogan: “We Need Jesus”

“A lot of people’s moral compass and the guidelines that they’ve used to follow, to live a just and righteous life, has come from religion.”

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Feb 29, 2024

“We need Jesus,” so said Joe Rogan on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

The UFC Color commentator and podcast host argued that Christianity provides a necessary “divine structure” and moral guide to society, which he believes will become more obvious to people over time.

During the February 7 episode featuring NFL star Aaron Rogers, Rogan said, “I think as time rolls on, people are going to understand the need to have some sort of divine structure to things, some sort of belief in the sanctity of love and of truth. And a lot of that comes from religion.”

Rogan then took aim at those who dismiss Christianity as mere fairy tales in favour of the notion that we all direct our own moral compasses.

“And unfortunately, a lot of very intelligent people, they dismiss all the positive aspects of religion because they think that the sorts are mere superstitious fairy tales, that they have no place in this modern world, and we’re inherently good, and your ethics are based on your own moral compass, and we all have one – that’s not necessarily true.

“We need Jesus. I think for real,” Rogan added.

Rogan then pointed to the actions of soldiers during wartime as proof of the lack of a sure moral compass. These men and women, tasked with carrying out acts of violence and death in the name of their nation, find it challenging to reintegrate into civilian life and reclaim a sense of morality, he explained.

“It’s a f—-d up world we live in,” he said. “We need Jesus. For real, like if you came back now, like Jesus, if you’re thinking about coming back, right now, now’s a good time. Now’s a good time. We’re kind of f—-d.”

WATCH:

Image

