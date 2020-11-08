World Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden, Mexico’s President Says Not Until All Legal Proceedings Are Concluded

As world leaders congratulate former vice president Joe Biden for 'winning' the 2020 U.S. election, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he will not congratulate a winner until all legal proceedings are concluded.













509 Shares

As world leaders congratulate former vice president Joe Biden for ‘winning’ the 2020 U.S. election, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he will not congratulate a winner until all legal proceedings are concluded.

Advertisement

“With regard to the U.S. elections, we are going to wait until all the legal matters have been resolved,” Lopez Obrador said during a televised news conference on Saturday.

Lopez Obrador went on to say he had a good relationship with both President Trump and former vice president Biden.

Advertisement

The Trump campaign has already mounted legal challenges in several battleground states, most recently in Arizona, where it’s alleged the Maricopa County incorrectly rejected votes cast by in-person voters on Election Day.

BREAKING: Trump campaign files suit on rejected votes in Arizona. Alleges Maricopa County incorrectly rejected votes cast by in-person voters on Election Day and disregarded the voter’s choices in the overvoted races. pic.twitter.com/1taczcfc5z — Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) November 7, 2020

While the media and world leaders have been quick to declare Joe Biden the victor, Fox News contributor Kyle Becker noted that the former vice president has not “won the White House” until: “Every swing states’ election is certified; Every invalid ballot is tossed; Every contested election is decided in a court-of-law.”

The media can “call” the election, Becker added, and voters can celebrate. But Biden is not the President until those other things have happened.

World leaders react:

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

Advertisement

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison said: “Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world’s many challenges together.”

Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaharris – Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world’s many challenges together. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 7, 2020

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Congratulations, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

Advertisement

Please read my full statement on the result of the US presidential election: https://t.co/ouQ2U1vnnc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel said: “Congratulations! The American people have made their decision. Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States of America.

“I sincerely wish him the best of luck and every success and I would also like to congratulate Kamala Harris, the first female vice president-elect in the history of your country.

“I look forward to working with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to deal with the major challenges of our time.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Congratulations to Joe Biden Kamala Harris! Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the United States. [Ukraine] and [USA] have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger!”

Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! #Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the #UnitedStates. 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸 have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2020

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi tweeted: “Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Related