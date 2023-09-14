Image

Presbyterian Church of Australia Bans Welcome to Country

“As Christians, we have to avoid wording that suggests final ownership of land is vested in people rather than with the Creator.”

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Sep 15, 2023

The Presbyterian Church of Australia has banned its congregations from conducting the Welcome to Country in their worship services.

The General Assembly of Australia (GAA), which gathered in Sydney last week, deemed Acknowledgement of Country practices “inappropriate for public worship where the call to worship centres on God.” 

Moderator-General David Burke outlined the decision in a letter to Presbyterian congregations on Thursday, noting the wording of acknowledgments of country “almost invariably carries overtones of an Indigenous spirituality inconsistent with Christian belief.”

Burke added, “As Christians, we have to avoid wording that suggests final ownership of land is vested in people rather than with the Creator.

Mark Powell, pastor of Cornerstone Church Hobart, spoke with Sky News host Andrew Bolt on Wednesday where he expressed his individual thoughts on the ruling.

According to Powell, the problem with Acknowledgement of Country protocols is that they’re both “tokenistic” and “syncretistic”, and are, therefore, “fundamentally incompatible with Christian doctrine.”

WATCH:

Previous Story
CIA Analysts Allegedly Bribed to Dismiss COVID Lab Leak Theory
CIA Analysts Allegedly Bribed to Dismiss COVID Lab Leak Theory

CIA Analysts Allegedly Bribed to Dismiss COVID Lab Leak Theory

By
ByRod LampardSep 14, 2023
How the Communists Broke People

How the Communists Broke People

By
ByMatthew LittlefieldSep 13, 2023
1,600 Experts From 59 Countries Declare: There Is No Climate Emergency

1,600 Experts From 59 Countries Declare: There Is No Climate Emergency

By
ByRod LampardSep 12, 2023
Distance Makes No Difference

Distance Makes No Difference

By
ByWill CobbinSep 11, 2023
The Ongoing War on Christians

The Ongoing War on Christians

By
ByBill MuehlenbergSep 10, 2023
Divine Sovereignty and Spurgeon the Soul-Winner

Divine Sovereignty and Spurgeon the Soul-Winner

By
ByBill MuehlenbergSep 9, 2023

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #5 – Dr Peter McCullough
The Caldron Pool Show: #8 – Andrew Torba
The Caldron Pool Show: #23 – Rowan Dean
The Caldron Pool Show: #20 – The End of the World, With Filmmaker Nathan Anderson
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.