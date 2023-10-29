Who Wants Glory?

Christians talk a lot about “glory.” And understandably so. The word appears in our Bibles over 300 times. We sing about it in songs. We hear about it in sermons. But what is glory? How many of us could offer a coherent and appealing definition of what we actually mean by the term?

Does glory simply mean fame and notoriety? Does it just mean the radiation of light? And are either of these something the Christian should even desire?

On June 8, 1941, in his sermon titled, The Weight of Glory, C.S. Lewis raised this very question. His answer is worth sharing: