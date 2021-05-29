Children News

Blue’s Clues Features Drag Queen, Transgender Beavers, Lesbian Crocodiles in LGBT Animal Pride Parade

Staff Writer
By
The video introduces different kinds of LGBT 'families,' including lesbian crocodile mommies, homosexual bear daddies, non-binary dolphins, and transgender beavers.
‘Educational’ television show, Blue’s Clues, has been slammed on social media after airing a segment featuring an LGBT animal Pride Parade hosted by a Drag Queen.

The Nickelodeon show, aimed at children aged 2 to 4, ran the segment on Friday to celebrate LGBT Pride Month.

“It’s the Blue’s Clue’s And You Pride Parade,” the creators said on the show’s YouTube channel. “We need you to sing-along as the ‘Families Go Marching’ proudly!”

Screenshot from the Blue’s Clues segment.

The segment concludes with telling their young viewers that “love is love, you see.”


