Florida Flips the Bird to Biden, Fortifies Texas Border

Florida’s citizen-soldiers are being mobilised to help Texas fortify against what’s been dubbed, the Biden border crisis.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the decision on Feb 2. in defiance of the White House’s border order.

Biden has demanded barriers be removed because they obstruct Federal Agents from processing “migrants” already on U.S. soil.

So dogged is this Democrat demand for “migrant” processing, their administration took Texas to the Supreme Court in order to wipe a lower court ruling which upheld Texas’ right to refuse illegal entry.

Rather than replace razor wire with red carpet, Texas governor, Greg Abbott, dug in, saying,

‘Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent against the illegal border crossings encouraged by Biden’s open border policies. We continue to deploy this razor wire to repel illegal immigration.’

An official statement posted by Abbott on X, Jan. 24, accused the Woke White House of breaking the contract between the United States and the States.

Instead of enforcing laws, Abbott said Biden was guilty of encouraging lawlessness.

Offering support at the time of the ruling, 25 Republican Governors issued a joint statement condemning Joe Biden’s inaction, arguing that his abandonment of the border has made the United States vulnerable to attack.

This was further propped up by Elon Musk stating, “Texas is absolutely right. This administration is deliberately breaking the law by aiding, and abetting illegal immigration at an unprecedented scale!”

He has since intensified his dissent, going as far as accusing the Democrats of importing voters.

“Biden’s strategy is very simple,” Musk said.

“1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state. That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective.”

Musk also explained, “A few other things you probably don’t know: illegals in America can get bank loans, mortgages, insurance, driver’s licenses, free healthcare (California & New York) and in-state college tuition.

“What’s the point of being a citizen if an illegal gets all the benefits, but doesn’t pay taxes or do jury duty?

“If you’re wondering why housing is so expensive, this is a major contributor,” he concluded.

Illegal immigration, and economic migrants who pay human traffickers to skip legitimate immigration queues, continue to pour millions of people into the United States.

All of whom are largely unvetted, unannounced, and unknown.

The 1,000 service personnel from Florida’s 12,000 strong National Guard follow a similar 30-day NG deployment in May last year.

The battalion will include a contingent of citizen-soldiers from the State Guard, to ‘assist Texas in erecting barriers at the border to stop the invasion of illegal [immigrants] aliens.’

An FDR initiative still active in 23 U.S. states, Floridia’s State Guard was recently reinstated by Governor Ron DeSantis after being mothballed for 75 years.

Mission ready, the State Guard’s purpose is humanitarian, with a focus on ‘rapid response during manmade, and natural disasters.’

In his speech unpacking reasons for the deployment, DeSantis said, “I believe a state has a right to fortify its own borders.

“If Texas is helping to erect barriers, putting up razor wire; doing other things to keep illegal [immigrants] aliens out, I want to be helpful with them doing that.”

He then asserted, “I don’t want to be part of the Federal Government trying to tear down these barriers, letting more people in illegally.”

DeSantis’ battalion will pad a team of 90 law enforcement officers who have been on the ground since at least 2021.

The official announcement tallied the number of illegal immigrant encounters for 2023 to be 2.3 million, with at least 169 later found to be on terrorism watch lists.

Since Biden’s coronation in 2020, ‘10 million immigrants have illegally crossed the border.’

With known drugs, weapons, and human trafficking being made worse by the Biden border blunder, many images of illegal immigrants show most to be military-aged men.

While some are talking about preparation for fighting a war with China in 5 years, how about investigate what is going on today in our country?



This notable characteristic of the illegal immigrant invasion has heightened concerns.

Those concerns are enough to prompt 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump (among others) to describe military-aged men entering the country as “a little suspicious.”

There is only one reason for a decapacitating fifth column entering under the radar, via the southern border.

That reason is forward advance for all out warfare, civil or foreign.

For those right to be concerned about “President” Biden’s neglect, Red Dawn (1984) fiction becoming reality isn’t a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.

Still, try as they might to mess with Texas, they won’t get past DeSantis.

Florida flipping the bird to ‘Build Back Better’ Biden not only fortifies the United States border, it reignites good old American revolutionary resolve.