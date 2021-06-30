Whistleblower Tells Tucker Carlson the NSA Is Spying on Him

Carlson pointed out that while the NSA has publicly denied having any surveillance on him, they’ve refused to deny, or rule out whether “the Biden administration had read his personal emails.”













In a broadcast this week cable news, FOX TV anchor, Tucker Carlson told his audience that the NSA is spying on him.

Carlson explained that a whistle-blower “within the U.S government reached out to warn his team that the NSA is monitoring their electronic communications, and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take down” Tucker’s show.

Whistleblower to Tucker: You're being monitored pic.twitter.com/BLTn9iKaQx — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 30, 2021

The whistle-blowers’ inside information was credible because the person was (a) in a position to know, and (b) repeated back to them information about a story he and his team were working on, that could only have come directly from his texts and emails.

According to Carlson, “there’s no other possible source for that information. The NSA captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons.”

The NSA responded by posting on Twitter a statement refuting the claim. The NSA declared that “Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

When asked, Whitehouse press secretary Jen Psaki redirected questions back onto the intelligence community. Psaki restated the NSA’s defence, telling a reporter that the NSA “is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are trying — attempting to do us harm on foreign soil.”

The Daily Wire said, that Carlson ‘unloaded’ on the NSA’s denial, explaining that “his show contacted NSA Director Paul Nakasone, whom Carlson described as a “highly political left-wing four-star general,” to ask about the alleged scandal, but said Nakasone’s office would not connect him.”

Carlson pointed out that while the NSA has publicly denied having any surveillance on him, they’ve refused to deny, or rule out whether “the Biden administration had read his personal emails.”

Tucker addresses Psaki's refusal to deny his claim the NSA is spying on him in order to "intimidate" his show and discusses his "very heated" phone call earlier today with top NSA officials in which they refused to say whether or not they read his personal communications: pic.twitter.com/BMiFzbg92t — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 30, 2021

“That’s the question that we asked directly to NSA officials when we spoke to them,” he said, but “they kept refusing to answer, saying “we can’t tell you and we won’t tell you why we can’t tell you.’”

If true. It’s not surprising.

Carlson is part of a blacklist of non-leftist cash cows manipulated for propaganda purposes by the highly influential, million-dollar hate group, masquerading as a civil rights organisation, SPCL (Southern Poverty Law Centre).

In 2018, Antifa “protesters” gathered outside Carlson’s home chanting “racist scumbag, leave town!” They claimed Carlson’s words about illegal immigration was evidence of racism against illegal immigrants. Selectively leaving out the bits where Carlson affirmed his support for legal immigration.

Spurred on by the incitement to violence from anti-Trump Democrats such as Maxine Waters, and organisations like MoveON.org, these groups ‘used mob tactics to attack Carlson and his family in their home.’ (Horowitz, 2021. ‘The Enemy Within’)

Antifa – the ‘Marxist Militia’ (Horowitz) – doxed Carlson ‘posting his home address on Twitter with the threat:

“Tucker Carlson, you cannot hide from the people you hurt with your rhetoric, your lies, and your hate.”

Horowitz explains, “Carlson and his children were away when the attack took place. The mob trashed the driveway, broke the oak front door and terrified his wife, who was home alone.”

Caldron Pool’s report on the event at the time adds that the mob was led by a group called “Smash Racism DC,” who’d posted a series of videos showing the incident on their Twitter account saying, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night”.

Summing up Antifa’s (domestic terror) attack on the Carlsons, Horowitz said, while some “on the left condemned the attack, others celebrated it…immediately taking up the cause of driving Tucker Carlson off the air.”

“Most prominently,” Horowitz wrote, was “award-winning Hollywood director/producer, Judd Apatow,” who’s unfact-checked smears against Carlson saw “nineteen advertisers withdraw their support for Carlson’s show.”

Under the Biden presidency, the NSA spying on Tucker Carlson isn’t beyond the realm of possibility.

Carlson’s claims fit the operation manual being used by the current line-up of Obama-era Democrats.

For instance, law and ethics didn’t stop the NSA from spying on traditional European allies under the Obama/Biden administration.

The NSA also denied those claims, despite incriminating evidence said to document it.

This was an international scandal that whistle-blower Edward Snowden alleges Biden “was deeply involved in the first time around.”

The only reason the NSA stopped was because they got caught.

President Barak Obama was forced to intervene, apologise and reassure America’s European allies that it won’t happen again.

The point: there’s a negative pattern that backs Tucker’s claims.

A quick scroll of the NSA’s Twitter wall showing the organisation celebrating PRIDE month is enough evidence to say that the NSA is compromised by a partisan, ideological bias.

The mechanics the radical Left will use to justify eliminating their political opposition is already being put forward for legislation.

Democrats, buoyed on by the coronation of Joe Biden, their well-scripted lies about January 6 being an “insurrection,” and the feeling of being on the “right side of history” only bolsters concern about their determined use of the false doctrine that is Critical Race Theory, and a false narrative about a “white supremacy crisis,” to establish total domination over dissent, discerning voter, and D.C. decision making.

For example, Biden’s proposed Four Pillars policy against domestic terrorism is a potential trojan horse, for what ex-Hollywood leftist, Evan Sayet, calls ‘woke supremacism.’

Expanding the definition of “white supremacism” or even “right-wing extremism” by including Trump voters, Christians, truth-tellers and middle-Americans who refuse to swallow the Intersectionality inquisition’s oppressor/oppressed woke racism, will sound the end of liberty, and justice for all, both in the United States and beyond.

Carlson’s revelations would suggest that for Leftists, under Biden, it’s back to business as usual.

