We’re Witnessing the Greatest Power Grab In Our Lifetime

During the upcoming World Health Assembly, set to take place in Geneva next week, from May 22 to 28, a vote will be taken to amend the International Health Orders (IHO).

If successful, the vote would make the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations mandatory for member nations, including the United Kingdom and Australia.

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts called it a “threat to all Australians,” warning that if the vote succeeds, our politicians will be handing power over Australia to the WHO in the event of a pandemic.

“IHO regulations are a comprehensive guidebook to implement even worse restrictions than Australia suffered through during COVID-19,” the Queensland Senator said.

“Measures specifically provided for in the regulations include lockdowns, hard borders around quarantine zones, vaccine passports, mandatory check-in and contact tracing, mandatory health tests, mandatory removal and quarantine.

“Even worse, compulsory vaccination is part of the International Health Regulations, and may now be forced on all Australians if this vote succeeds,” Roberts warned.

The Senator also noted that the WHO can declare a pandemic without justifying or even publishing their reasons, and the regulations will remain in place for as long as WHO decides they are necessary.

When asked if he was supportive of the treaty, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has long been pushing for the WHO to have more power and authority internationally.

“I’ve always been supportive from the outset, and was criticized heavily — heavily, I stress, mocked, in fact, by the Labor Party — for saying the WHO should have those powers and those authorities to be able to go and deal with pandemic situations,” the Prime Minister said.

“I have been in the vanguard of those moves internationally to ensure there is greater protection for world health, to ensure that those World Health authorities can come and understand what’s going on and be able to assist countries to be able to prevent the spread and outbreak of major infectious diseases.”

Aus 🇦🇺 Here we go…As expected,Morrison confirms Aus is endorsing the WHO Pandemic Treaty… This will give Full Control of Pandemic Responses to the WHO Globalist Pharma Cartel…Time is nearly up, unless of course you 𝙍𝙞𝙨𝙚 💣🔥 pic.twitter.com/eWUtSQ6Olj — 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 (@risemelbourne) May 17, 2022

Labor leader Anthony Albanese was similarly asked if he would sign on to the treaty, should he become Prime Minister following next week’s election.

He opted instead to dodge the question, saying only that the WHO “clearly” needs to be strengthened in the way it operates.

Australia’s opposition leader refuse’s to answer if Labor will sign the WHO pandemic treaty 👇 pic.twitter.com/ePF4mXb9WO — Razorback1111 (@razorback11111) May 17, 2022

Albo has sensationally run away from a press conference where he refused to answer whether he would sign the upcoming World Health Organisation pandemic treaty essentially handing over control of health responses like quarantine and mandatory vaccination to the WHO. pic.twitter.com/vFhgIyI51Q — Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) May 17, 2022

In a not to be missed segment on GB News, UK commentator, Neil Oliver, described the treaty as the greatest power grab any of us has seen in our lifetime.

“Once British ink is dry on the necessary paperwork, we and most of the rest of the billions living on planet earth will, in the event of another pandemic, take our instructions, not from politicians we actually voted for — and could, hypothetically, at least have the option of getting rid of — but from the unelected, faceless bureaucrats of the WHO,” Oliver said.

“This is no conspiracy theory, by the way. No tin hats required. This is real and happening now. And a whole lot of people would rather you weren’t paying attention.”

