“We Want Our Country Back”: Tommy Robinson’s New Documentary Gets More Than A Million Views in Just Over 24 Hours

Tommy Robinson’s latest documentary has gathered over a million views since it premiered over the weekend at a London rally attended by thousands of peaceful protesters.

The film, entitled Lawfare: A Totalitarian State, exposes two-tier policing, the biased media, the Islamification of the West, and the rise of totalitarianism in the United Kingdom.

Prior to the live airing of the documentary, various speakers took to the stage, calling for a return to the Christianity and English ideals that once made Britain “great.” Notable speakers included Calvin Robinson, Katie Hopkins, Carl Benjamin, and Laurence Fox.

Robinson’s full documentary can be viewed below or on X:

LAWFARE – A TOTALITARIAN STATE



