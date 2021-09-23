The professionals I spoke with today assure me that we, as a nation are being railroaded, we are being lied to and it is far from being a "conspiracy theory". As a nation, we are facing some very serious issues and time will expose them all.













Recently the NSW Government said that when we reach 70% vaccinated the state would begin to “open up” and the “double-vaxxed” would be able to enjoy certain “freedoms” that would be withheld from the unvaxxed. One of those “freedoms” is church attendance.

This has rightly been met with significant backlash from within the religious community. As a result, certain church leaders and politicians have begun to speak up. What is becoming clear is that the Government, both State and Federal, have been far from honest in their dealings with the Australian people if what is being put forward is correct.

Having these matters brought into the open is a good thing, but we must be careful how we navigate through this, doing everything in our power to “keep the unity of the Spirit and the bond of peace” (Eph. 4:3). We also need to be prayerful for our country, its leaders, and our loved ones.

So, what I am going to share today is a little different and somewhat difficult to present, but needs to be said. I encourage you, as always, to look into the things that I raise and please form your own opinions.

Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA)

Earlier this month, I heard NSW Liberal MP Tanya Davies say that AHPRA would de-register any doctor that discouraged vaccination or criticised the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. This silences any opinion that differs from the government’s stance and if true, is extremely unethical and dangerous and changes the program from science to propaganda.

I assumed this information was correct as I figured the politician’s career would be over if this wasn’t accurate. I wanted proper clarification so I contacted a number of medical professionals, including two doctors and a paramedic. What I learned was extremely concerning, to say the least.

I was told that the information was correct and very well known in the medical community. I was sent documents confirming it. What I was told is, if a medical health professional speaks against vaccination in any way – even to warn of possible side effects – AHPRA can suspend or de-register them. They were all well aware of the situation and unhappy about it.

One doctor told me that this means is that the public does NOT have informed consent as they are not being made aware of the reality of the potential side effects of the vaccine. I was told, in no uncertain terms, that side effects and deaths are underreported, figures are being manipulated and the public is being kept in the dark. I was told that this is not the opinion of just a “few” but of “thousands” of medical professionals including specialists, general practitioners, nurses, and others, and as a result, large class actions are being prepared to go before the courts.

I was also told that a significant number of their colleagues (an estimated 30% in one case) felt coerced into taking the vaccine but reluctantly complied just to keep their job. One individual was clear that they never would have taken the vaccine except for what they described as being blackmailed. I was also told of long-serving members within the medical community electing to quit rather than take the jab.

These were hard-hitting accounts from health professionals who are currently serving “on the front line”.

Only One Side of the Story is Being Told

It concerns me greatly that medical professionals are being gagged if they have an opinion that differs from the government’s official party line. Anyone who has a different opinion, regardless of how qualified or educated they are, is shut down or suspended.

This was the case with anesthetist Dr Paul Oosterhuis, who dared to question the risks vs benefits of the vaccine on high school students and also promote the drug Ivermectin.

Before you ask “isn’t that the horse worming medicine?” I’d like to mention that the JARA (Japan Antibiotics Research Association) published on June 12, 2020, an article entitled, “Ivermectin; a systematic review from antiviral effects to COVID-19 complementary regimen,” where their studies showed that “treatment with Ivermectin effectively kills almost all viral particles within 48h.”

Imagine that, there may indeed be a cheap, readily available solution that could help fix everything — but if you mention it, you will be suspended.

Please note that this is a proper medical study carried out by JARA and not some tinfoil hat-wearing, QAnon crackpots that can be dismissed with a roll of the eyes and the shake of the head. Nonetheless, last week, the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia banned GPs from prescribing Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19.

I am just a pastor, I did a first aid course once, that is the limit of my medical knowledge but I do know when things don’t appear right. I am concerned when experts in their fields are being silenced by those with bureaucratic and political power. I also know what governments have done to people throughout history. I understand the condition of fallen human beings and I also understand the tyranny the bible says awaits us before the Lord returns. I take none of these things lightly.

My question is, why can’t there be open discussion and all the facts presented instead of simply the official rollout narrative?

Could It Be About Money?

Jesus said, “You can’t serve God and money” (Matt. 6:24). How right He always is.

The bottom line is, if you aren’t serving Him, then serving money is often the preferred alternative. Big pharmaceutical companies are into big money, particularly when it comes to billions of doses of vaccines worldwide. We are talking serious megabucks.

A quick google of Moderna’s share price will really get your attention. In January 2020, it was about $19 USD a share, less than 2 years later it hit a high of $450 USD. Its increase in value over the past 5 years was 2,212%. Yes, over two thousand percent, and most of that was in the last 18 months. For comparison, if you have money in a term deposit at the moment, you won’t even be making ONE HALF OF 1%.

According to the Australian Government Dept of Health website:

Australia has entered into 5 separate agreements to secure more than 280 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, if they prove to be safe and effective. ($8 billion worth) Moderna will supply 25 million doses from late 2021. The agreement is for 10 million doses of their current vaccine, and 15 million doses of booster or variant-specific versions of the vaccine. Source: Australian Government Department of Health – Australia’s Vaccine Agreements

Looks like we are committed to an awful lot of vaccines, folks. Don’t be surprised if some of our politicians wind up working for these companies down the track a little. Remember, politicians come and go but Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Media, and the other multinationals remain forever.

Trust Me, I’m A Doctor

As a child, I was raised to trust my doctor, in fact growing up and into my adult life, those in the medical field were arguably the most trusted members of society. Some still do deserve that level of trust and respect, however, medicine generally, seems to have lost its way.

When we were kids, the medical community seemed to have a higher standard of ethics, but since the world in its “wisdom” has turned its back on God we are seeing things happen now that were once unimaginable.

This week, the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2021 was passed in Queensland and comes into effect on January 1, 2023. Like other states, Queensland also has an abortion bill where babies’ lives can be “terminated” for any reason up to 22 weeks, and even later if signed off by two doctors. Then there is stem cell research, so please forgive me if I am having trouble simply “trusting the science” nowadays.

I know that there are still good, honest, God-fearing people in the medical field but I am told that if you hold to Christian “pro-life” values you aren’t in for an easy time, persecution is very real and getting worse.

Simply trusting the science now takes us into a terrible world of hurt.

The “science” tells us that “gender reassignment” is good for children that don’t identify with the gender that they were assigned at birth. The enlightened teachers at school can help identify gender dysphoria and help get little “Johnny” (or Jilly) onto puberty-blocking drugs, while mum and dad really don’t get much of a say in things.

The same folk have come up with the idea of referring to children as young as 14 as “mature minors” and they can independently decide if they want to take the experimental mRNA COVID-19 shot without parental consent. This too was confirmed by the professionals I spoke with.

I think it is absolutely underhanded that the system has undermined parental authority like this. I wonder if the same kids need a “permission slip” to go on a school excursion but can have a medical procedure performed without parental involvement.

Please, pardon me if I am having a little trouble trusting the “experts” when the ones running the show seem to have lost the plot and have become slaves to the big pharmaceutical companies and globalists.

I would rather trust in the Lord and His word rather than my own understanding (Prov. 3:5-6) or a system that has abandoned Him and glories in its own wisdom. (Rom. 1:18-32)

Quarantine vs. House Arrest

Another point raised by the medical professionals I spoke with today was the immeasurable damage being done to people’s mental health through the lockdowns. One, in particular, was concerned with how isolation would impact the social development of children as well as the psychological damage they would suffer by being raised in an environment of fear.

Please consider that the Word of God constantly exhorts us to “fear not” — the exact opposite of the government’s narrative.

I have no problem with the quarantine of the sick, after all, it is biblical. If you are sick, you need to separate for a season — 2 Kings 15:5, Leviticus 13:4, 13:46, 14:8, and Numbers 5:2 are some examples, just to name a few.

God’s wisdom is to isolate the sick, not to lock down the healthy. Mental health professionals are reporting that they are being overwhelmed because of the lockdowns. Suicides have increased as has domestic violence and substance abuse. Many are at breaking point. Recent news articles reported 40 young people per day were being admitted to hospitals in Sydney because of self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

But Wait There’s More

I know what I am presenting is hard to take, I can assure you it is hard to write. There is more, but this is enough for now. I am very concerned for our nation and the people that I love and care about.

The professionals I spoke with today assure me that we, as a nation are being railroaded, we are being lied to and it is far from being a “conspiracy theory”. As a nation, we are facing some very serious issues and time will expose them all.

Pray For Our Nation

We need to be prayerful for our nation and our leaders, for if what I am being told is correct, then a time of great upheaval and testing is going to come upon us shortly.

Jesus told us that there would be many disturbing events in the lead up to His return but He encouraged us with a promise that “our redemption draws near”.

Trust in God, stay safe, love one another and please let’s do everything in our power to “keep the unity of the Spirit and the bond of peace” (Eph. 4:3).

