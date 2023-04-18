WATCH: Moira Deeming’s Exclusive Interview With Peta Credlin

Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming has sat down with Sky News host Peta Credlin for an exclusive interview to discuss her nine-month suspension from the Liberal Party.

Victorian Liberal Leader John Pesutto led the charge against Deeming last month after she spoke at a pro-women’s rights rally that was crashed by a group of neo-Nazis.

Deeming, who appeared on stage at the rally where she read a letter from a female Muslim friend asking the government to protect women’s rights in Australia, had condemned the group, and expressed her disappointment in Victoria Police for allowing the crashers into the rally buffer zone.

Pesutto soon after met with Deeming and informed her that her attendance at the rally made her position with the party “untenable.”

This is the first time Deeming has spoken since her suspension.

WATCH: