Male Liberal Leader to Expel Female MP After She Spoke at “Let Women Speak” Rally

A group of women legally gathered to speak about women’s rights in Australia. That gathering was crashed by a group of males. Politicians and the media are now refusing to listen to that group of women. Instead, they’re now insisting that the group of males now represent and speak for those women. And to make matters worse, the women are now being held responsible for the actions of the men. Let Women Speak, indeed!

Victorian Liberal Leader John Pesutto will move to expel Moira Deeming from the Liberal party after the female MP spoke at the “Let Women Speak” rally over the weekend.

According to the Herald Sun, Pesutto met with Moira Deeming on Sunday where he informed Deeming that her attendance at the rally made her position with the party “untenable.”

We strongly condemn the disgraceful move to expel @MoiraDeemingMP for her part in Melbourne’s #LetWomenSpeak rally which was invaded by Nazis. The Aus Jewish Assoc. has defended the rally organisers, but @LiberalVictoria Leader @JohnPesutto prefers to appease TRAs & silence women pic.twitter.com/PQs4PeyUlY — WomensForumAustralia (@WomensForumAust) March 19, 2023

The event, which was held by British women’s rights advocate Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull outside the Victorian parliament on Saturday, was crashed by a group of masked men, throwing about the Nazi salute and parading a banner that read, “Destroy Paedo Freaks.”

Deeming, who appeared on stage where she read a letter from a female Muslim friend asking the government to protect women’s rights in Australia, condemned the group, and expressed her disappointment in Victoria Police for allowing the crashers into the rally buffer zone.

The Victorian Liberal Party Leader John Pesutto is moving to remove Moira Deeming MP after she attended a Women's Right Rally and read a letter from her female muslim friend asking the government to protect her rights as a woman in Australia.



Pesutto claims the Women's Right… https://t.co/51FL7B6Eb1 pic.twitter.com/Ab4BmQD9iC — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) March 19, 2023

“Disappointed with Victoria Police, who let a bunch of masked men into the [Let Women Speak] buffer zone, terrifying women who were just trying to speak about their rights,” Deeming tweeted.

“Police managed to stop hordes of TRAs, but somehow could only walk masked men past us as they did a horrible Nazi salute.”

Disappointed with @VictoriaPolice, who let a bunch of masked men into the LWS buffer zone, terrifying women who were just trying to speak about their rights. Police managed to stop hordes of TRAs, but somehow could only walk masked men past us they did a horrible Nazi salute. 😡 — Moira Deeming MP (@MoiraDeemingMP) March 18, 2023

In a post on social media, the Australian Jewish Association (AJA) defended the rally organisers, calling politicians and the media “shameful” for trying to “smear this women’s movement with false accusations of involvement with Nazis.”

“This movement is concerned that biological men are undermining the integrity of women’s sports and spaces such as bathrooms. AJA unreservedly condemns the Nazis who invaded the rally. These ugly thugs likely saw an opportunity to hijack the event for their own publicity.”

Advertisement

AJA also called out Victoria Police for their “very odd policing” of the rally.

“While the Victorian Police held back the trans activists who arrived to disrupt the rally, they did not do the same to the Nazis,” the spokesperson said. “Rather they seemed to facilitate their entry to where the women’s rally was taking place on parliament steps.”

@VictoriaPolice @DanielAndrewsMP Please Explain what the actual f*ck you’re doing letting “Proud Boys” NAZI salute?



No. Absolutely Not.



We can not tolerate nor allow Fascism in our state. Not now, not ever.



VIC POLICE – You should be ashamed of yourselves. 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/UW9HU0p8Wl — Polly Filla (@MissPollyfilla) March 18, 2023

Deeming thanked the AJA for being “a brave voice of reason.” But despite this, Pesutto appears to be exploiting the situation for his own political ends. The Liberal leader confirmed he would move a motion at the next party room meeting to expel Deeming from the party.

Advertisement

“What I’m doing is a statement that we will not tolerate or ever accept any association with neo-Nazis and white supremacists or anybody who sympathises with them,” Pesutto said.

So, let’s just get this straight: A group of women legally gathered to speak about women’s rights in Australia. That gathering was crashed by a group of males. Politicians and the media are now refusing to listen to that group of women. Instead, they’re insisting that the group of males represent and speak for those women.

And to make matters worse, the women are now being held responsible for the actions of the men.

Let Women Speak, indeed!

In sum, if you want to shut down and silence your opponent in Australia, all you have to do is attend their rally and raise the Nazi salute. That’s apparently all it takes to have your political opposition expelled.