WATCH: Elderly Man Suffers Heart Attack While Allegedly Being Arrested For Not Wearing A Mask Outside

"He doesn't need to wear a mask as he was exercising and he is exempt from wearing a mask. He suffers from heart problems, struggles to breathe."













A shocking video has been shared across social media showing the moment an elderly man allegedly suffered a seizure and heart attack after he was arrested for not wearing a face mask outside.

Advertisement

The video was initially shared on Instagram by a user claiming to be the elderly man’s son, who said police refused to believe his father had a serious medical condition.

According to the post, the elderly man was exercising in Brisbane’s Botanical Gardens with his partner on Monday when he was stopped by four police officers and question as to why he was not wearing a mask.

Advertisement

“My father answered all these questions,” the post said. “He was there for exercise. He doesn’t need to wear a mask as he was exercising and he is exempt from wearing a mask. He suffers from heart problems, struggles to breathe. He carried medication with him all the time.

“He did not do anything illegal,” the post claims. “He did not retaliate in a violent manner. He was conducting himself in a peaceful manner. Not looking for trouble.”

Caldron Pool has attempted to reach out to the family for comment.

WATCH:

Related