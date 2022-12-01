WATCH: Coverage of Lockdown Protests in China Reveals Unbelievable Hypocrisy of Manipulative Western Media and Politicians

"News outlets and politicians that once slammed anti-lockdown protesters in the West and described them as selfish extremists are today praising the 'bravery' and 'courage' of crowds in China protesting the government's 'Covid-zero' approach."

The coverage of the ongoing protests in China continues to highlight the staggering hypocrisy of the manipulative mainstream media and political elites in Western nations.

News outlets and politicians that once slammed anti-lockdown protesters in the West and described them as selfish extremists are today praising the “bravery” and “courage” of crowds in China protesting the government’s “Covid-zero” approach.

A super-cut video, compiled by political commentator Rukshan Fernando, demonstrates the mind-boggling contrast between the coverage and commentary surrounding Chinese protests with the narrative regurgitated in the wake of freedom rallies in the West.

It’s a MUST-WATCH: