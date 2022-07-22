There Is Always Hope

I am continually amazed at how the way in which God judges nations in the Bible lines up with how we see issues happening in our nations today. Especially with regards to judgement on the United State, the dominant world empire.

Look at what God says about Egypt in Isaiah 19:

An oracle concerning Egypt. Behold, the Lord is riding on a swift cloud and comes to Egypt; and the idols of Egypt will tremble at his presence, and the heart of the Egyptians will melt within them. 2 And I will stir up Egyptians against Egyptians and they will fight, each against another and each against his neighbor, city against city, kingdom against kingdom; 3 and the spirit of the Egyptians within them will be emptied out, and I will confound their counsel; and they will inquire of the idols and the sorcerers, and the mediums and the necromancers; 4 and I will give over the Egyptians into the hand of a hard master, and a fierce king will rule over them, declares the Lord God of hosts. 5 And the waters of the sea will be dried up, and the river will be dry and parched, 6 and its canals will become foul, and the branches of Egypt’s Nile will diminish and dry up, reeds and rushes will rot away. 7 There will be bare places by the Nile, on the brink of the Nile, and all that is sown by the Nile will be parched, will be driven away, and will be no more. 8 The fishermen will mourn and lament, all who cast a hook in the Nile; and they will languish who spread nets on the water. 9 The workers in combed flax will be in despair, and the weavers of white cotton. 10 Those who are the pillars of the land will be crushed, and all who work for pay will be grieved. 11 The princes of Zoan are utterly foolish; the wisest counselors of Pharaoh give stupid counsel. How can you say to Pharaoh, “I am a son of the wise, a son of ancient kings”? 12 Where then are your wise men? Let them tell you that they might know what the Lord of hosts has purposed against Egypt. 13 The princes of Zoan have become fools, and the princes of Memphis are deluded; those who are the cornerstones of her tribes have made Egypt stagger. 14 The Lord has mingled within her a spirit of confusion, and they will make Egypt stagger in all its deeds, as a drunken man staggers in his vomit. 15 And there will be nothing for Egypt that head or tail, palm branch or reed, may do. Isaiah 19:1-15

God is going to turn the mighty world power into a fractured kingdom, led by fools, who turn against each other, Egyptian against Egyptian, city against city, kingdom against kingdom. There are those who believe God does not judge nations as he did in ancient times. But this could describe the fall of Rome, the fall of Byzantium, the fall of the Ottoman Empire, and many more nations and empires. You can even see how it is starting to happen in America.

Egypt will be so thoroughly judged they’ll lose their identity:

In that day the Egyptians will be like women, and tremble with fear before the hand that the Lord of hosts shakes over them. 17 And the land of Judah will become a terror to the Egyptians. Everyone to whom it is mentioned will fear because of the purpose that the Lord of hosts has purposed against them. 18 In that day there will be five cities in the land of Egypt that speak the language of Canaan and swear allegiance to the Lord of hosts. One of these will be called the City of Destruction. Isaiah 19:16-17

When God takes away a nation’s identity, you know he is upset at that nation. But there is a ray of hope. Though their identity is broken, they will find a new hope in the “Lord of hosts”:

In that day there will be an altar to the Lord in the midst of the land of Egypt, and a pillar to the Lord at its border. 20 It will be a sign and a witness to the Lord of hosts in the land of Egypt. When they cry to the Lord because of oppressors, he will send them a savior and defender, and deliver them. 21 And the Lord will make himself known to the Egyptians, and the Egyptians will know the Lord in that day and worship with sacrifice and offering, and they will make vows to the Lord and perform them. 22 And the Lord will strike Egypt, striking and healing, and they will return to the Lord, and he will listen to their pleas for mercy and heal them. 23 In that day there will be a highway from Egypt to Assyria, and Assyria will come into Egypt, and Egypt into Assyria, and the Egyptians will worship with the Assyrians. 24 In that day Israel will be the third with Egypt and Assyria, a blessing in the midst of the earth, 25 whom the Lord of hosts has blessed, saying, “Blessed be Egypt my people, and Assyria the work of my hands, and Israel my inheritance.” Isaiah 19:19-24

Some would apply this to Egypt being blessed by the modern nation of Israel. This makes no sense because that is a nation that hates Jesus the Lord, that rejects the gospel, and that follows the false traditions of men which holds no eternal hope. No, this is better seen as fulfilled in the work of Jesus through the gospel.

We see a fulfilment of this in the Coptic Church, and the great work of Christianity that spread through Egypt from the first century and, despite tumults over the centuries, still exists there today.

You see, God judged Egypt, but he also gave them a new hope, a hope in Christ, for those that wanted it, and many took that offer.

We don’t know exactly what the fall of the United States will entail. We know it will be devastating, but God offers to all new beginnings in Jesus Christ.

There is always hope, even for the judged nation. Sometimes a nation needs judgement to remember where to look for hope. So, even in judgement, we can see encouragement. This is true for Egypt, the United States, and every other nation.