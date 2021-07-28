Viral Video Shows Fauci May Be The “Biggest Spreader of Misinformation”

The 2-minute clip, which comes a week after he lamented the spread of medical misinformation online, shows Fauci flip-flopping on the matter of face masks as a method of combatting coronavirus.













Dr Anthony Fauci may very well be the biggest spreader of COVID misinformation in America.

Advertisement

A video compilation showing the chief medical advisor to President Trump and Biden repeatedly contradicting his own medical advice has gone viral across social media.

The 2-minute clip, which comes a week after he lamented the spread of medical misinformation online, shows Fauci flip-flopping on the matter of face masks as a method of combatting coronavirus.

Advertisement

Holy shit this is beyond a must watch. Fauci is the biggest spreader of Covid misinformation in America. pic.twitter.com/hWPZw8xGIM — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 27, 2021

Earlier this month, Fauci ironically said he was “certain that we’d still have polio in this country” if the type of medical misinformation that is being spread today existed decades ago.

“If we had had the pushback for vaccines the way we’re seeing on certain media, I don’t think it would have been possible at all to, not only eradicate smallpox, we probably would still have smallpox, and we probably would still have polio in this country if we had the kind of false information that’s being spread now,” Fauci said.

Adding, “If we had that back decades ago, I would be certain that we’d still have polio in this country.”

The nature of Fauci’s medical advice throughout the “pandemic” might have best been summed up by the Babylon Bee, with the satirical headline that read: “Dr. Fauci Gets In Heated Debate With Seventeen Previous Versions Of Himself.”

Fauci’s not the only one to have changed his tune. On Tuesday the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announced it has altered its guidance once again on mask guidelines, saying fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks.

Advertisement

The recommendation is a reversal of the CDC’s May guidance, which said fully vaccinated individuals could “resume activities that you did before the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically distancing.”

According to reports, the CDC said the new change was motivated by new data showing that vaccinated individuals could still get infected by the Delta variant and could transmit the virus to others.

Responding to the CDC’s announcement, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said “we live with the growing certainty that crazy people are running our country.”

Advertisement

Adding, instead of implementing a rational policy, “this administration has decided to use this virus to cement its control of the country.”

Tucker Carlson rips CDC on masks:



"A moment this absurd cannot last long, it's too irrational. The people making decisions are too discredited, too transparently unwise. What you're watching is a decaying system based on presumed expertise finally reaching its ugly end stage." pic.twitter.com/fgStiJGS4L — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 28, 2021

Related