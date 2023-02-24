Victorian MP’s Maiden Speech Was a Reckoning for the Political Elite

“Lessons on tolerance were being replaced with lessons on inclusion. It wasn’t enough anymore to just accept each other’s differences with respect. Now students were required to affirm and celebrate beliefs they did not share."

Moria Deeming’s maiden speech to the Victorian parliament was a reckoning for the Victorian Liberal National Party.

Leftist-lite Liberal Party leaders have every reason to fear her.

If not for her passion for truth, for that very fact, the thunder of authenticity always sends the counterfeits running for cover.

No wonder over-polished, image-managed, politicians were triggered.

Either the LNP is a son of Christ-centred Classical Liberalism, or they’re the sons of Cultural Marxism.

They cannot be both.

For those who stand with the latter, just look at who’s bemoaning the contents of Deeming’s speech.

Typical of Australia’s career politicians putting party self-interests over against the people, their instant vilification was a betrayal of their office.

A sad reminder of how reprobates, not representatives, have hijacked an institution once celebrated for its fierce appreciation for freedom of speech.

Stepping up to support Deeming, Womens Forum Australia called her words, ‘phenomenal.’

Courageous Victorian Liberal MP @MoiraDeeming champions women & children in phenomenal maiden speech 🔥🔥🔥



1/5 "The final straw…was discovering that school policies & curriculums had been radically altered to remove almost every child safeguarding standard that we had had." pic.twitter.com/uitXk5jOtz — WomensForumAustralia (@WomensForumAust) February 22, 2023

On Facebook, the independent thinktank then described the speech as ‘pulling no punches,’ adding, ‘Victorians are lucky to have her!’

Quoting Deeming, WFA CEO, Rachel Wong stated, “An absolutely incredible maiden speech. Your unfailing courage and commitment to the rights and safety of women and children is an inspiration to us all. The suffragette colours were the icing on the cake.”

What got Victoria’s Leftist Jihadists so riled up was Deeming exposing their extremism.

As a teacher, “I began to be very concerned about the things I was being told to teach,” Deeming explained.

“Lessons on tolerance were being replaced with lessons on inclusion. It wasn’t enough anymore to just accept each other’s differences with respect. Now students were required to affirm and celebrate beliefs they did not share.

“Perfectly reasonable, moral, and religious differences were being reframed as discriminatory, and intolerant. A new vocabulary was introduced categorising people as allies or enemies,” the LNP newcomer recounted.

The system put Acronym Inc. before ABCD, Deeming testified.

“Instead of being inspired by history’s heroes, students were being chastised and even told to stand up in class, and apologise for historical crimes that they had neither committed, nor condoned.”

These kids, Deeming said, were also being told what to think, rather than taught how to think.

Catastrophisers told kids, “the physical world is on the brink of doom, but rather than assigning research projects to find practical solutions, they were being assigned activism – including social media awareness-raising campaigns, ideological fundraisers, and attendance at protests during school hours.”

Deeming then voiced support for women in sports, boldly declaring, “Women and girls are suffering in Victoria because this government cannot or will not define what a female is…I call upon this government to immediately reinstate sex-based rights in the law.

“Curriculums have been radically altered, where primary school children were being subjected to erotic sexual content. Female students no longer had the right to single-sex sports teams, toilets, or change rooms.”

“Teachers like me were being forced to lie to parents about their children who were secretly living as one gender at school, and another gender at home.”

It was here, Moria said, “I realised my teaching career was over. I would never do the things I was being asked to do…So now, here I am!”

This was a speech with the thunder of Wilberforce, the tenacity of Churchill, and the no-nonsense fury of Thatcher.

The war of woke being waged by its faux religious fanatics has made centrality a luxury liberty can no longer afford.

WATCH.