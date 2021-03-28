News United States

‘Victim Blaming’: D.C. Mayor Tweets Tips On Preventing Auto Theft Following Mohammad Anwar’s Murder

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has been slammed online after tweeting tips on preventing auto thefts following the horrific death of Uber Eats driver Muhammad Anwar.

The 66-year-old Pakistani immigrant was killed in D.C. on Tuesday after he was attacked by two black teenage girls, 13 and 15, who had set out with a stun gun to steal a car.

The two girls fought Anwar for control of his vehicle as they took off at high speed, crushing him between the door and another vehicle before flipping the car onto its side. Anwar was flung from the vehicle and died a the scene.

The teens have been charged with murder.

Mayor Bowser was silent on Anwar’s killing, despite video of the horrific murder going viral across social media over the weekend.

On Sunday, rather than condemning the teens, the Mayor tweeted a video from the Metropolitan Police Department, providing tips on preventing auto thefts.

“Auto theft is a crime of opportunity,” Bowser said. “Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your vehicle becoming a target.”

Adding, “Remember the motto, #ProtectYourAuto”

