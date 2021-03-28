‘Victim Blaming’: D.C. Mayor Tweets Tips On Preventing Auto Theft Following Mohammad Anwar’s Murder

On Sunday, rather than condemning the teens, the Mayor tweeted a video from the Metropolitan Police Department, providing tips on preventing auto thefts.















Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has been slammed online after tweeting tips on preventing auto thefts following the horrific death of Uber Eats driver Muhammad Anwar.

The 66-year-old Pakistani immigrant was killed in D.C. on Tuesday after he was attacked by two black teenage girls, 13 and 15, who had set out with a stun gun to steal a car.

The two girls fought Anwar for control of his vehicle as they took off at high speed, crushing him between the door and another vehicle before flipping the car onto its side. Anwar was flung from the vehicle and died a the scene.

The teens have been charged with murder.

Mayor Bowser was silent on Anwar’s killing, despite video of the horrific murder going viral across social media over the weekend.

“Auto theft is a crime of opportunity,” Bowser said. “Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your vehicle becoming a target.”

Adding, “Remember the motto, #ProtectYourAuto”

Twitter reacts:

DC's @MayorBowser, who encouraged months of "Defund the Police" riots in DC last year, responds to the murder of UberEats driver Mohammad Anwar by 13- and 15-year-old female carjackers with a shockingly tone-deaf message of how to prevent auto thefts in her city. https://t.co/mOHVUIf9De — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 28, 2021

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of DC, sees a Pakistani immigrant murdered by black girls in cold blood and her response is:



“Here’s 5 ways you can help reduce the opportunity for people to steal your car”



How can you say his actions gave those girls an opportunity? That is sick https://t.co/LseqdMDT3S — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) March 28, 2021

#MuhammadAnwar was in his car when 2 women murdered him in a carjacking gone wrong.



In response, DC's Mayor posts this tweet about how to prevent auto theft.



I believe this is what's called "victim blaming."



Why don't we just teach teenagers not to carjack and murder, hm? https://t.co/xQmZCPxrfB — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) March 28, 2021

Victim blaming much? Why don’t you paint another BLM mural, you incompetent clown. https://t.co/ZgApJJCPZN — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 28, 2021

Tone deaf much, Mayor?



Your incompetence and indifference caused DC’s spiral into the hell hole that it has become is the greatest argument against #DCStatehood https://t.co/HJLZE5iLPE — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) March 28, 2021

Your city is not safe for immigrant workers.



You should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/nBpELVsEfV — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 28, 2021

How about giving some tips on raising kids who won’t become soulless psychopaths by the age of 13 https://t.co/cJuDLTFimV — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2021

This is your response to the brutal murder of a legal immigrant by two black carjackers?!



You disgust decent Americans of all colors. https://t.co/AbNItfpqpr — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 28, 2021

I’ve stopped getting gas in my neighborhood because it’s become a hot spot for carjackings. But how about you also do your job and make your city safer instead of placing all of the onus on victims? https://t.co/lbiQ0gdT5X — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) March 28, 2021

Uber Eats driver Muhammad Anwar was the victim of a carjacking by two teenage girls, who committed felony murder, in DC. He died as a result of injuries.



I presume this is a scheduled tweet but it’s extremely tone deaf.



Bowser’s silence is deafening. https://t.co/ut3WLMme6q https://t.co/mFoTXKdFve — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) March 28, 2021

