News & Commentary World

FREE Posters for Freedom Rallies

Download and print free posters to use at freedom rallies.
Staff Writer
By
  • 95
    Shares

We’ve had a few requests for high-resolution posters that can be downloaded and printed off at local print houses, such as Officeworks.

To download, click on the image below. The poster should open in a new tab or window. You can then either right-click on the poster and ‘Save’ the image to your Desktop, or go to ‘File’ at the top of your browser, and then click ‘Save’ from there.

These can be printed at A1, A2, A3, and smaller. If you want to go big, we’d recommend you purchase some sturdy cardboard and stick the poster to it so you can hold it as high as possible to get your message across.

Stay safe, remain peaceful, respect everyone. And remember, Christ is King.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD

  • 95
    Shares

Published by Staff Writer

Caldron Pool is a politically and theologically conservative website providing news and opinion on current events.