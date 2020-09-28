UK Police Help Islamic Mob Remove Female Evangelist From Speakers’ Corner: “Allahu Akbar! Out, Out, Out!”

Police in the UK have removed a well known female evangelist from Hyde Park's Speakers' Corner after a mob of Muslims were offended by her message.













99 Shares

Police in the UK have removed a well known female evangelist from Hyde Park’s Speakers’ Corner after a mob of Muslims were offended by her Christian message.

Advertisement

Islamic apologist Hatun Tash, who lived 27 years in a Muslim country before moving to the UK, was preaching at Speakers’ Corner on Sunday, September 13, when a group of enraged Muslim men surrounded her and began chanting: “Allahu Akbar! Out, out, out!”

When police arrived, Tash was told she had to leave the park because her “presence was causing trouble.” An officer grabbed Tash by the arm, warning her that she would be arrested if she resisted. Tash can be heard on video pleading with the officer to stop hurting her arm. Police also warned Tash that she would be arrested if she returned.

Advertisement

Speakers’ Corner has long been recognised as a bastion of free speech in the UK, where individuals are allowed to speak, debate, and discuss any topic they like in the open-air. In 1872 an act of parliament set aside the area of Hyde Park for public speaking.

Tim Dieppe, Head of Public Policy at Christian Concern, said: “The police actions effectively enforced sharia law in Speakers’ Corner. They acted to protect Islam from criticism. Ostensibly they were merely acting to protect a brave, but vulnerable woman – but their actions also served to silence her.

“It should have been those making threats who were removed, not Hatun. The result was that a Christian preacher was silenced by police in the home of free speech.”

WATCH:

Related