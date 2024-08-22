UK Dads Step Up to Defend Kids’ Events After Southport Knife Attacks

UK Dads are providing free security services for dance classes and kids’ summer events.

Napier Security Services based in Huyton started the trend, as a proactive response to recent knife attacks.

Napier bosses, Ben Moss, and Thomas Doolan decided to step up after the Southport stabbing of 11 girls, three of whom died. Two adults were also stabbed in the attack.

Bebe King, Elsie Stancombe, and Alice Aguiar were the victims of a brutal killing spree carried out by suspected, second-generation Rwandan immigrant, Axel Muganwa Rudakubana.

Despite Christian-hating legacy media’s apparent attempt at insinuations, and incitement, Rudakubana’s motive is still to be determined.

Posting on Napier’s Facebook page one day after the attempted massacre, Moss and Doolan, both fathers of young kids, offered to mitigate the concerns of mums and dads.

“After yesterday’s horrendous events in Southport, if any local summer holiday clubs are thinking of not opening due to security risks, we will happily put staff on there for free where we can.

“Kids,” they said, “should be enjoying their summer!!”

Explaining the decision, Moss told the BBC, “I know my daughter is going to some clubs and stuff like that over the summer and I thought it would give them more peace of mind if they knew somebody was there.”

Moss added, he didn’t want to see any events cancelled.

Inundated with support, an August 4 update on the Napier FB page, the dads reasserted that the security services were being offered free of charge.

Instead of taking a wage for securing kids’ events, Napier told supporters to donate to one of GoFundMe pages set up to assist the victims.

The two biggest are for Elsie’s family, and a page set up by Southport community fundraising group, Hesketh Round Table (see here and here).

In an apparent conversation with ITV, the two men, said, the aim of the pro-active response to the Southport stabbings, “is to provide ‘peace of mind’ and ‘reassurance’ to parents who have “no choice” but to send their children to clubs during the summer holidays.”

“They have got to go to work all day – so they need some sort of reassurance that someone is going to be looking after their kids,” Moss explained.

Doolan told ITV the response has been “unbelievable.”

“We’ve had one gentleman who’s taken time off work to come and work across the summer, so the outreach has been ridiculous.”

Moss, posting online about the large number of men in the security business offering to help out, remarked, “This has taken off bigger than we ever imagined. The support is ‘much appreciated.’

“Let’s let these kids have a good summer.”

Inspired by the daring dad duo’s initiative, other security firms either borrowed the idea or quickly lined up to offer Southport support.

Napier Security Services was joined by Alpha One HQ, who freely committed K9s, and medic resources to the Southport cause.

This was further bolstered by Warrior Security NW, also pledging to lend a hand free of charge.

The Napier FB page suggests the two dads and their security teams have been booked solid since July 30.

Not only this, dads defending dance classes, and kids’ summer events in Southport – as an idea – is being replicated across the region, at least as far south as Liverpool.