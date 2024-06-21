Tucker Carlson Sits Down with “Proud Conspiracy Theorist” Neil Oliver

Scottish broadcaster Neil Oliver has joined Tucker Carlson on the Tucker Carlson Show to discuss how banks have taken control of empires and to reveal hidden truths about World War II, Brexit, and COVID-19.

Chapters:

00:00 Neil Oliver

01:07 Conspiracy theorist

10:07 The Great Sorting (COVID)

18:29 What does Democracy really mean?

29:49 Being slandered by the Left is a badge of honor

42:48 The corruption of the media in the UK

45:50 Russell Brand

48:48 The Scottish hate speech law

1:01:54 Trump and Brexit

1:12:38 Are we heading towards revolution?

1:29:48 JFK’s death. Has the American Republic fallen?

1:35:02 The banks

1:35:00 COVID pandemic and the vaccines

1:48:05 The hero’s journey