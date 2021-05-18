Titania McGrath’s Insane List of Things Now Deemed “Racist”

- 84Shares
Thomas Sowell once said, “The word ‘racism’ is like ketchup. It can be put on practically anything — and demanding evidence makes you a ‘racist.'” Need proof?
Satirical Twitter account ‘Titania McGrath’ has compiled an epic thread of almost 150 examples of ordinary things being branded “racist” by the militant woke brigade.
The list is the work of Spiked columnist Andrew Doyle, who created the parody account to mock “woke culture” back in 2018.
“Brave social justice activists such as myself are working tirelessly to expose *all* the racist elements within our society,” the parody account tweeted in the thread, initially created in July 2020.
“Sometimes it is difficult to keep up, so I thought it would be helpful to curate a comprehensive list.”
Things that have been deemed racist are:
- Golf
- Bedrooms
- Jesus
- Chess
- Mahatma Gandi
- Cartoon Characters
- Milk
- Roads
- Band-Aids
- Coronavirus
- Orcs
- Rice
- Skincare Products
- Nurses
- Butter
- Applause
- Mathematics
- Front Lawns
- Breakfast Cereals
- Finding Asian Men Attractive
- Soap
- Toothpaste
- White People Speaking
- White People Not Speaking
- Hiking
- Climate Change
- Ice Cream Snacks
- The Golden Girls
- Biological Sex
- Asking “How are you?”
- The Oscars
- Knitting
- Cycling
- Breweries
- Air Pollution
- Abolishing Slavery
- The Countryside
- The Suffragette Movement
- The medal for the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George
- Fish
- Pancake Syrup
- Salt
- Traffic signals
- Earthquakes
- Classical Music
- Horse Racing
- Trying Not to Be Racist
- Being Nice
- Anglo-Saxons
- Toy Story 4
- Mary Poppins
- Jogging
- The Lake District
- Wives
- Fawlty Towers
- Reaction GIFs
- Botany
- Sandwiches
- Environmental Activism
- Women
- Science
- Western Philosophy
- Libraries
- Dogs
- Dieting
- Yoga
- Country Music
- Scrabble
- Wine
- Shoes
- Having Sex with Black People
- Not Having Sex with Black People
- Rock Music
- Tipping
- Veganism
- Dr Seuss
- Robots
- Charles Dickens
- The White Cliffs of Dover
- Thomas the Tank Engine
- Jingle Bells
- Interior Design
- Arithmetic
- Avoiding Eye Contact
- Dead Dogs
- Baseball
- College Admission Tests
- All White Artists
- Morris Dancing
- Enid Blyton
- The Smurfs
- Falling Asleep
- Church Choirs
- Orchestras
- The Royal Family
- Surfing
- Grammar
- Landscape Architecture
- Paw Patrol
- Birds
- Artificial Intelligence
- Punctuality
- Hocky
- Worms
- Mermaids
- Tomboys
- Cosmic Objects
- Bras
- National Parks
- Smiling
- Aliens
- Beer
- Italian Fashion
- Image-Cropping Algorithms
- Free Speech
- Uncles
- Fried Chicken
- School Uniforms
- Hawaiian Pizza
- Mozart
- Gardening
- Seatbelts
- C0VID
- Rocks
- Self-Driving Cars
- Coffee
- Dinosaurs
- Jigsaw Puzzles
- Cannabis
- Monkeys
- Fake Tan
- Acronyms
- Dating Apps
- Dungeons & Dragons
- Muppets
- Mittens
- Fonts
- Swimming
- Babies
- Smart Casual
- Soap Dispensers
- Sweet Potatoes
- Jane Austin
- Cheese
