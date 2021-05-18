Opinion Racism

Titania McGrath’s Insane List of Things Now Deemed “Racist”

"Brave social justice activists such as myself are working tirelessly to expose *all* the racist elements within our society," the parody account tweeted in the thread, initially created in July 2020.
Thomas Sowell once said, “The word ‘racism’ is like ketchup. It can be put on practically anything — and demanding evidence makes you a ‘racist.'” Need proof?

Satirical Twitter account ‘Titania McGrath’ has compiled an epic thread of almost 150 examples of ordinary things being branded “racist” by the militant woke brigade.

The list is the work of Spiked columnist Andrew Doyle, who created the parody account to mock “woke culture” back in 2018.

“Sometimes it is difficult to keep up, so I thought it would be helpful to curate a comprehensive list.”

Things that have been deemed racist are:

  1. Golf
  2. Bedrooms
  3. Jesus
  4. Chess
  5. Mahatma Gandi
  6. Cartoon Characters
  7. Milk
  8. Roads
  9. Band-Aids
  10. Coronavirus
  11. Orcs
  12. Rice
  13. Skincare Products
  14. Nurses
  15. Butter
  16. Applause
  17. Mathematics
  18. Front Lawns
  19. Breakfast Cereals
  20. Finding Asian Men Attractive
  21. Soap
  22. Toothpaste
  23. White People Speaking
  24. White People Not Speaking
  25. Hiking
  26. Climate Change
  27. Ice Cream Snacks
  28. The Golden Girls
  29. Biological Sex
  30. Asking “How are you?”
  31. The Oscars
  32. Knitting
  33. Cycling
  34. Breweries
  35. Air Pollution
  36. Abolishing Slavery
  37. The Countryside
  38. The Suffragette Movement
  39. The medal for the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George
  40. Fish
  41. Pancake Syrup
  42. Salt
  43. Traffic signals
  44. Earthquakes
  45. Classical Music
  46. Horse Racing
  47. Trying Not to Be Racist
  48. Being Nice
  49. Anglo-Saxons
  50. Toy Story 4
  51. Mary Poppins
  52. Jogging
  53. The Lake District
  54. Wives
  55. Fawlty Towers
  56. Reaction GIFs
  57. Botany
  58. Sandwiches
  59. Environmental Activism
  60. Women
  61. Science
  62. Western Philosophy
  63. Libraries
  64. Dogs
  65. Dieting
  66. Yoga
  67. Country Music
  68. Scrabble
  69. Wine
  70. Shoes
  71. Having Sex with Black People
  72. Not Having Sex with Black People
  73. Rock Music
  74. Tipping
  75. Veganism
  76. Dr Seuss
  77. Robots
  78. Charles Dickens
  79. The White Cliffs of Dover
  80. Thomas the Tank Engine
  81. Jingle Bells
  82. Interior Design
  83. Arithmetic
  84. Avoiding Eye Contact
  85. Dead Dogs
  86. Baseball
  87. College Admission Tests
  88. All White Artists
  89. Morris Dancing
  90. Enid Blyton
  91. The Smurfs
  92. Falling Asleep
  93. Church Choirs
  94. Orchestras
  95. The Royal Family
  96. Surfing
  97. Grammar
  98. Landscape Architecture
  99. Paw Patrol
  100. Birds
  101. Artificial Intelligence
  102. Punctuality
  103. Hocky
  104. Worms
  105. Mermaids
  106. Tomboys
  107. Cosmic Objects
  108. Bras
  109. National Parks
  110. Smiling
  111. Aliens
  112. Beer
  113. Italian Fashion
  114. Image-Cropping Algorithms
  115. Free Speech
  116. Uncles
  117. Fried Chicken
  118. School Uniforms
  119. Hawaiian Pizza
  120. Mozart
  121. Gardening
  122. Seatbelts
  123. C0VID
  124. Rocks
  125. Self-Driving Cars
  126. Coffee
  127. Dinosaurs
  128. Jigsaw Puzzles
  129. Cannabis
  130. Monkeys
  131. Fake Tan
  132. Acronyms
  133. Dating Apps
  134. Dungeons & Dragons
  135. Muppets
  136. Mittens
  137. Fonts
  138. Swimming
  139. Babies
  140. Smart Casual
  141. Soap Dispensers
  142. Sweet Potatoes
  143. Jane Austin
  144. Cheese

