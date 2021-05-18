Titania McGrath’s Insane List of Things Now Deemed “Racist”

"Brave social justice activists such as myself are working tirelessly to expose *all* the racist elements within our society," the parody account tweeted in the thread, initially created in July 2020.















Thomas Sowell once said, “The word ‘racism’ is like ketchup. It can be put on practically anything — and demanding evidence makes you a ‘racist.'” Need proof?

Satirical Twitter account ‘Titania McGrath’ has compiled an epic thread of almost 150 examples of ordinary things being branded “racist” by the militant woke brigade.

The list is the work of Spiked columnist Andrew Doyle, who created the parody account to mock “woke culture” back in 2018.

“Brave social justice activists such as myself are working tirelessly to expose *all* the racist elements within our society,” the parody account tweeted in the thread, initially created in July 2020.

“Sometimes it is difficult to keep up, so I thought it would be helpful to curate a comprehensive list.”

Things that have been deemed racist are:

Golf Bedrooms Jesus Chess Mahatma Gandi Cartoon Characters Milk Roads Band-Aids Coronavirus Orcs Rice Skincare Products Nurses Butter Applause Mathematics Front Lawns Breakfast Cereals Finding Asian Men Attractive Soap Toothpaste White People Speaking White People Not Speaking Hiking Climate Change Ice Cream Snacks The Golden Girls Biological Sex Asking “How are you?” The Oscars Knitting Cycling Breweries Air Pollution Abolishing Slavery The Countryside The Suffragette Movement The medal for the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George Fish Pancake Syrup Salt Traffic signals Earthquakes Classical Music Horse Racing Trying Not to Be Racist Being Nice Anglo-Saxons Toy Story 4 Mary Poppins Jogging The Lake District Wives Fawlty Towers Reaction GIFs Botany Sandwiches Environmental Activism Women Science Western Philosophy Libraries Dogs Dieting Yoga Country Music Scrabble Wine Shoes Having Sex with Black People Not Having Sex with Black People Rock Music Tipping Veganism Dr Seuss Robots Charles Dickens The White Cliffs of Dover Thomas the Tank Engine Jingle Bells Interior Design Arithmetic Avoiding Eye Contact Dead Dogs Baseball College Admission Tests All White Artists Morris Dancing Enid Blyton The Smurfs Falling Asleep Church Choirs Orchestras The Royal Family Surfing Grammar Landscape Architecture Paw Patrol Birds Artificial Intelligence Punctuality Hocky Worms Mermaids Tomboys Cosmic Objects Bras National Parks Smiling Aliens Beer Italian Fashion Image-Cropping Algorithms Free Speech Uncles Fried Chicken School Uniforms Hawaiian Pizza Mozart Gardening Seatbelts C0VID Rocks Self-Driving Cars Coffee Dinosaurs Jigsaw Puzzles Cannabis Monkeys Fake Tan Acronyms Dating Apps Dungeons & Dragons Muppets Mittens Fonts Swimming Babies Smart Casual Soap Dispensers Sweet Potatoes Jane Austin Cheese

