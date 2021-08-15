A poem inspired by a freedom rally protester who was publicly condemned by Christian leaders for carrying a sign that read, "The Blood of Christ is My Vaccine."













A poem inspired by a freedom rally protester who was publicly condemned by Christian leaders for carrying a sign that read, “The Blood of Christ is My Vaccine.”

The Blood of Christ is my vaccine.

It is a vaccine more potent than any other.

Its effect does not wear off with time.

It does not need a booster every 6 months.

Unlike all the others, this vaccine comes with a 100% guarantee of protection.

It doesn’t protect me from measles.

It doesn’t protect me from HIV.

It doesn’t protect me from COVID.

It doesn’t protect me from Ebola.

This vaccine protects me from something far more deadly:

It protects me from the wrath of God against my sin.

And from the eternal fire of hell.

I get a passport with this vaccine.

The passport won’t get me into an airport.

It won’t get me into a restaurant or a football game.

This vaccine’s passport gets me into glory.

Into the holy presence of God, and into life everlasting.

Like all vaccines, this one has side effects.

The side effects are listed for all who will consider it:

Hatred from the world.

Persecutions and imprisonment.

Loss of possessions.

Betrayal by friends and family.

Torture and execution.

Everyone who takes this vaccine will suffer its side effects.

But it’s worth it.

Because being spared from damnation makes every side effect bearable.

The Blood of Christ is the best vaccine,

And it is the only one I truly, desperately need.

Written by one of our anonymous contributors.

