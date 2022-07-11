That Which You Fear Will Control You

There is no doubt the Covid propaganda did a number on a lot of people. Such as former Big Bang Theory actress, Mayim Bialik.

The New York Post reports:

“Former Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is feeling “a lot of fear” after testing positive for Covid-19. “I have Covid and it’s no joke over here,” a sniffly Bialik, who is vaccinated and boosted against the virus, said in a video posted to her podcast’s Instagram account. The 46-year-old actress said: “It’s bound to find us and it did. It’s very, very exhausting … There’s many varieties of Covid … The exhaustion is very special.” Bialik – who has asthma and a thyroid condition – compared the feeling to that of having glandular fever, saying: “You need to sleep.” “I’m feeling a whole bunch of regret that I ever took my mask off ever in the world, like even outside,” she said. “I’ve still been pretty careful … I’m just putting this out there. I’m feeling a lot of fear. Why did I ever go out? Why did I think that anything was fine ever?”

Imagine living in this kind of fear every day. This is how some people genuinely live. What is worse is how so many people in the Church live in this fear too.

Many people live in a state of fear of the virus, or fear of the state, or fear of something else. Their whole life is controlled by fear. But the believer should fear one thing above all else: God.

A lot of Christians struggle with the idea of the fear of God. They try to explain it away by saying it’s not a real fear, it’s more an awe or a wonder. But they misunderstand why it is important to fear God. It is important because people are controlled by what they fear. That which you fear the most will control you.

Look at this passage:

“Guard your steps when you go to the house of God. To draw near to listen is better than to offer the sacrifice of fools, for they do not know that they are doing evil. 2 Be not rash with your mouth, nor let your heart be hasty to utter a word before God, for God is in heaven and you are on earth. Therefore let your words be few. 3 For a dream comes with much business, and a fool’s voice with many words. 4 When you vow a vow to God, do not delay paying it, for he has no pleasure in fools. Pay what you vow. 5 It is better that you should not vow than that you should vow and not pay. 6 Let not your mouth lead you into sin, and do not say before the messenger that it was a mistake. Why should God be angry at your voice and destroy the work of your hands? 7 For when dreams increase and words grow many, there is vanity; but God is the one you must fear.” Ecclesiastes 5: 1-7

If you fear God you will do what He says. This is why to fear God is to hate evil, because if you do not shun evil you will be at enmity with God.

The beauty of fearing God is knowing He is good, and not just good, the ultimate good. So you know if you have faith in Him and rest in Him you are safe from the harms of evil, and you are secure in Him. Therefore, you do not need to fear the things of this world.

Those of the world have many things to fear. Those of God, have one thing to fear: our loving, Heavenly Father. This is why the old term “God-fearer” was such a strong compliment. People could see in the one who feared, trusted and obeyed God, a man that did not live in fear of the world.

Be a God-fearer, or something else will control you.