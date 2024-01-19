Image

Amazon Prime Announces New Animated Series Where God is the Villain and Satan is the Hero

“The series follows Charlie Morningstar, the daughter of Lucifer, who’s upset by God’s violent solution to kill off demons to deal with an overpopulation issue in Hell.”

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Jan 19, 2024

Amazon Prime has announced the release of a new animated series that portrays God as the villain of the story and demons as the heroes.

The series follows Charlie Morningstar, the daughter of Lucifer, who’s upset by God’s violent solution to kill off demons to deal with an overpopulation issue in Hell.

Charlie attempts to remedy the overpopulation problem by creating a more peaceful solution in the form of a rehabilitation hotel. Her goal is to have sinners “check out” from Hell as redeemed souls that can find asylum in Heaven.

The demonic heroes of the story include Charlie’s devoted manager and girlfriend, Vaggie, and a pornstar named Angel Dust.

Amazon announced the series via social media this week, describing it as, “Heaven and hell like you’ve never seen them before.”

The series is reminiscent of Disney’s attempts to “make the demon realm feel like home.”

In 2020, the Walt Disney Company celebrated its first bisexual child as a lead character in an animated series. The Owl House followed the story of, Luz Noceda, a 14-year-old girl intent on becoming a witch after she stumbled upon a portal to the demon realm.

The series quickly came under fire for introducing young viewers to the world of demons, witches, and sorcery. Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) criticized Disney for trying “to portray witchcraft as a positive tool to fight evil.”

The organisation “One Million Moms” set up a petition urging the Disney Channel to cancel the series, saying, “Sorcery is demonic, and sexuality should never be included in a children’s cartoon.

“This irresponsible series has to go immediately!”

According to Newsweek, Alex Hirsch, a writer and animator who previously worked with Dana Terrace, the series creator, on the show, Gravity Falls, said: “[Terrace] wanted to pick my brain in the early days of the series, when the original pitch was ‘girl hangs out with witch in hell.’”

Artist Ricky Cometa said: “When Dana first approached me, she said that ‘we’re trying to make this demon realm part of Disney,’ which is something I didn’t think would happen.”

Cometa went on to say, “We really wanted to make this demon realm feel like home, and just had to figure out how to do it.”

It was also said the writers’ room for the show is full of books on witchcraft, witches and spells to take inspiration from.

Behold, the natural conclusion of de-Christianizing the Western world: the glorification and worship of demons. If you drive out Christianity, you’re not simply removing religion. You’re bringing the old gods back, and every vile thing that esteeming those demons includes.

