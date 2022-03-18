New Bill Decriminalizes Infanticide Up to 28 Days After Birth

"The barbarous bill illustrates once again, that the more a society seemingly 'progresses' from traditional Christian values, the clearer that society's regressive trajectory becomes."

Maryland legislators are attempting to legalize infanticide with a new bill that would effectively decriminalize the killing of newborn babies up to 28 days after birth.

According to National Review, the bill, SB669, first reiterates current law that “deprives fetuses of all rights,” stating:

“Nothing in this section shall be construed to confer personhood or any rights on the fetus.”

The bill would also prevent investigation and legal penalties for abortions at any time during the pregnancy and “perinatal” deaths caused by “failure to act” — which extend from the 22nd week of gestation through to the first 28 days after birth.

The bill states:

“This section may not be construed to authorize any form of investigation for a person: (1) Terminating or attempting to terminate a person’s own pregnancy; or (2) Experiencing a miscarriage, perinatal death related to failure to act, or stillbirth.”

Not only does this mean that a baby who is the victim of a botched abortion attempt can be allowed to die without care, but it also effectively decriminalizes death by neglect for the first 28 days of life without regard to abortion.

The barbarous bill illustrates once again, that the more a society seemingly “progresses” from traditional Christian values, the clearer that society’s regressive trajectory becomes.

As Mark Powell highlighted in the short presentation, The De-Civilization of Western Society, historically, one of the chief characteristics of paganism was its complete disregard of unwanted children. Especially those unfortunate enough to be born with physical or mental disabilities.

Citing Georgie Boorman’s piece, Infanticide Is The Historical Hallmark Of A Pagan Culture:

“As Tertullian recounted, believers in the early church would search through the heaps of refuse in Roman cities and rescue infants from among the refuse and broken pottery. There is archaeological evidence to support the fact that infants were thrown in the trash or into the sewer, sometimes deliberately killed instead of being left out to die by exposure. That children should never be trash was a revolutionary concept in the early centuries after Christ. The fourth-century Roman emperor Constantine, who is generally believed to have converted to Christianity and was at the very least influenced by it, considered infanticide a crime. Later, Emperor Valentinian, also a professed Christian, officially outlawed the practice by requiring that all children be reared.” Georgi Boorman, Infanticide Is The Historical Hallmark Of A Pagan Culture

Powell notes: “Tragically, one of the most dangerous places for a child today is within their mother’s womb. All legal protections have been stripped away under the Orwellian and truly deceptive title of ‘reproductive rights.'”

Should these legislators have their way, any baby born with a disability, or for that matter, any baby a mother does not want, could be allowed to die by refusing ordinary methods of care or medical treatment.

Under the guise of “healthcare,” these legislators would have us dragged back to the blood-thirsty and heartless practices of pre-Christian Rome. So much for “progress.”

