Larry Elder Returns Fire with ‘Uncle Tom’ Sequel

After their underdog hit Uncle Tom: An Oral History of the American Black Conservative, Larry Elder and Justin Malone are back for one more round.

Despite low-budget marketing, the 2020 documentary received 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and currently enjoys an 8.4-star IMBD rating with 6.3k+ user reviews, to its name.

Talking with The Chicago Way Podcast in 2021, Elder summarised what he was trying to achieve:

“The ‘Uncle Tom’ movie asks a very simple question: Why can’t we have an intelligent, healthy discussion within the Black community without a whole cadre of well-educated, bright, thoughtful Black people being maligned and discarded as sellouts?”

Writing for The Chicago Tribune, John Kass described Elder’s first documentary as an ‘inspiring and optimistic film,’ containing ‘a series of interviews with well-known and not so well-known Americans; who think for themselves and refuse to see a victim when they look in the mirror.’

Uncle Tom sets big names like Thomas Sowell, Dr. Ben Carson, and Candace Owens, next to not-so-well-known Americans.

Each one of them has been exiled for challenging the complacency, and hive mind co-dependence that chains black America to the Democrat Party.

Kass wrote, ‘right now Elder’s documentary just might be the most important film out there.’

Not that you’ll see it on Netflix, he added. This is because ‘the woke world doesn’t want to acknowledge that black conservatives exist.’

Additionally, ’Black voters are overwhelmingly Democrat,’ Kass noted.

“Without them,” he stated, “there would be no Democratic Party. So, when Black conservatives publicly consider the damage that the liberal welfare state has done to the Black family, or when they question big-city public school systems that trap minorities, [dissenters have to be shut down].”

Consequently, those dissenters are denounced as “Uncle Toms.”

Putting the real Uncle Tom into context, Elder asks why?

Why have dissenters become the villains, and “not the welfare state? Not bad economic policies? Not porous borders putting downward pressure on wages for Black and brown people?”

Uncle Tom II: An American Odyssey is an evolution of this discussion, raising questions about why the “progressive” left is militant about replacing merit with melanin.

According to the Washington Examiner, this latest offering from Elder and Malone is ‘must-see-viewing, because it shines a light on what the left doesn’t want anyone to see: the true damage their policies are having on America.’

From the film’s own synopsis, Uncle Tom II moves through the ‘gradual demoralisation of America through the Marxist infiltration of its institutions.’

UT2 takes truth to falsehood, ‘exploring how this deceptive ideology has torn apart the fabric of society while using black America as its number one tool for its destruction.’

Elder and Malone’s continuation aims to ‘unveil the Marxist strategy of creating false racial tension between Americans, with its ultimate goal of obtaining power, destroying capitalism and replacing God with government.’

The anti-racism industry is big business. Democrats need racism and a racist nation in order to keep pulling on the heartstrings of the African-American public.

Don’t be surprised if Elder’s latest mic-drop attracts the fury and contempt of the woketocracy.

These quality documentaries threaten the legitimacy, not just of Critical Race Theory and Black Lives Matter Inc., but the millions of dollars given to this crooked industry in order to fund them.

WATCH: