“Critical Race Theory is culturally accepted racism.”

CRT is “a worldview based on vindictive and prejudiced principles that are subjective and changeable depending upon what direction the winds of white supremacy and black oppression happen to be blowing.”















I became a Darrell B. Harrison (DBH) ‘Just Thinking For Myself’ (J.T) blog fan about four years ago.

Advertisement

When DBH teamed up with Virgil Walker (Omaha) to do the J.T podcast, DBH took Just Thinking to the next level. Since then, I’ve been as avid a listener, as my to-do list allows.

This isn’t just the Walker-Harrison podcast, this is the Walker-Harrison University.

Advertisement

My appreciation for their insight is the reason why I wrote ‘Genuflecting to ‘Black Lives Matter’ is Straight-Up Idolatry’ in September 2020, discussing their infamous analysis of the ‘Church of BLM.’

They said what needed to be said, when others were too afraid to say it.

Their latest three-hour-long exposition on Critical Race Theory (CRT) is no different.

The dynamic duo agreed that “CRT (created by Marxist legal scholars in 1989) promotes an unbiblical anthropology, hamartiology, soteriology, and eschatology.”

In other words, CRT preaches its own gospel. The “amen and a-woman”; a false “gospel” of race and identity.

Advertisement

All of which are antithetical to Christianity’s Imago Dei (image-bearers of God), original sin (all have fallen short), Jesus the Christ (The Gospel), and God’s promised judgement. The end goal of justification where, through His own humiliation, He lifts His creature to be covenant partners, through undeserved and unmerited favour (grace).

The “sufficiency of God’s Word is the battleground,” but instead of challenging ideology with theology, many in the Church appear to bind theology to CRT through a policy of surrender; correctly viewed as accommodation.

CRT is added onto the Gospel under the presupposition that the Gospel isn’t sufficient enough to answer sin. Especially the sin of racism.

Advertisement

Thus, accommodation is surrender. CRT is “a new religion preaching a false gospel. Its adherents seek to remove God as King. They desire to remove His Word as sufficient, and they desire to remove His Gospel as the power of God unto salvation.”

Harrison explains that Critical Race Theory is the progeny of Critical Theory. CT is the opposite of analytical theory. Full of “subjective reflexes, unconcerned with empirical evidence” and “never satisfied with facts.”

Just like Critical Theory, CRT rejects evidence-based reasoning and objective verification. Hence, CRT “doesn’t allow itself to be critiqued.” As an ideology “it refuses to submit itself to the scrutiny of objective evidence or logic.”

Quoting Thomas Sowell, “CRT is not a testable hypothesis.” Meaning that CRT’s accusations are not supported by empirical evidence.

CRT holds itself to be the determiner of truth, right and wrong. Not a seeker, or subject of objective truth. Nor a hearer and receiver of God’s transcendent morality spoken to humanity from outside itself.

This is imperfect men and women calling the perfecting of the Gospel, imperfect. They believe that The Gospel is in need of an ideology born from man’s imagination, superstition, and (when left Logosless), corrupted ideas.

CRT is a tower of Babel. The Creature asserting itself arrogantly, over its Creator. In sum, the Social Justice Warrior is the brethren of Iscariot, not Christ.

Ergo, perpetuating the myth of race is preferred over the more accurate term ethnicity when referring to biological differences.

Advocates of CRT can blur distinctions between disparities and differences. From here CRT adherents can claim that “all social and economic disparities are the result of racial discrimination.”

And in their Marxist zero-sum game assert that “equality of outcomes must triumph over equality of opportunity,” if real justice is to be achieved.

As Harrison explained, this puts “the pre-CRT civil rights movement at odds with the CRT “civil” rights movement. The latter isn’t concerned with equality of opportunity, but with inequalities of outcome, which it attributes to “racial” power structures.”

For this reason, Walker states, “CRT is a dangerous game, it actually destroys those it claims to help. It cries “racism” while clinging tightly to the same racist hatred it claims to despise and hopes to eliminate.”

As Harrison asserts “the propositions of CRT rest on words of woe and victimhood.”

These are force-fed by Marxists to a gullible audience through the five conduits of:

Interest convergence. Unconscious discrimination Intersectionality. Narrative analysis and storytelling. Revisionist history.

In practice these conduits manifest in demands for reparations such as the call for black votes to be counted twice, and the idea that “all white people are racist.”

Walker drops the mic:

The greatest proponent of White Supremacism in our current culture is Critical Race Theory, and its myth of the almighty, all-knowing, all-powerful, all-seeing “White Man.” (Slightly paraphrased).

Then he kicks the door in:

“Critical Race Theory is culturally accepted racism.”

In concluding, Harrison and Walker explain how CRT is about resetting the West on Marxist terms, replacing Christianity with critical social theory.

The nexus for which is the de-Christianisation of the young through Marxist dominated Universities.

CRT is “a moral proposition that seeks to subjectively tell others what truth is.” This means that “CRT’s Achilles heel is subjectivism and the sin of partiality.”

CRT is “a worldview based on vindictive and prejudiced principles that are subjective and changeable depending upon what direction the winds of white supremacy and black oppression happen to be blowing.”

Hence the tendency, says Walker, to “use racism to argue against racism.”

The answer to CRT is, therefore, the unfiltered, unadulterated Good News (Jesus Christ in the flesh) and the Biblical understanding of sin, justice, and the impact of the Gospel.

If we embrace the latter, we can answer the former.

As Karl Barth once quipped, “Away with the yardsticks! Those who cannot sigh with others and laugh about themselves are warmongers.” (Attributed)

By embracing the doctrine of the Imago Dei, not doctrines of racial hate, we can reject both the Marxist Critical Theory’s protectionism of CRT and CRT, which “keeps alive dissensions and animosities of the past; where there is no forgiveness, redemption, only anger, vengeance, resentment and revenge.” (Thomas Sowell).

LISTEN:

Further Reading:

See also Kurt Mahlburg’s excellent outline of CRT in his recent ‘A Common-Sense Guide to Critical Race Theory’,

Related