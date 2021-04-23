Tearful Mother’s Powerful Plea Goes Viral: “Take These Masks Off of My Child!”

"This has to stop! Defend our children. My six-year-old can't come up here and say this. It has to stop. Take these off of our children."















Video of a mother from Georgia delivering an emotionally, powerful speech at a school board meeting has gone viral across social media.

Courtney Ann Taylor tearfully pleaded with the board to stop forcing young students to wear masks at school for a virus that does not affect children.

“Every month I come here and I hear the same thing,” Taylor said. “Social, emotional-health. If you truly mean that you would end the mask requirement tonight. Tonight! This is not March 2020 anymore.

“We have three vaccines and every adult in the state of Georgia that wants that vaccine is eligible to get it right now, and every one of us knows that young children are not affected by this virus. They’re not, and that’s a blessing. But as the adults, what have we done with that blessing? We’ve shoved it to the side and we’ve said, ‘We don’t care. You’re still going to wear a mask on your face every day, five and six-year-olds. You still can’t play together on the playground like normal children seven and eight-year-olds. We don’t care. We’re still going to force you to carry a burden that was never yours to carry.’ Shame on us.

“My six-year-old looks at me every month before I come here and she says, ‘Are you going to tell them tonight? Tell them I don’t want to wear this anymore.’ And I say, ‘Baby, it’s not time to fight that battle yet.’ I try to explain that there are so many things– but it’s April 15, 2021, and it’s time: Take these masks off of my child!

Taylor continued: “And I know what I’m going to be met with: ‘But Ms Taylor, the CDC…’ We did not vote for people at the CDC. We did elect leaders who do create policy. We elected the five of you. We chose you to make difficult decisions for our children. We chose you to make decisions that would be in our children’s best interest and forcing five, six, seven, eight, and nine-year-old little children to cover their noses and their mouths — where they breathe — for seven hours a day, every day for the last nine months for a virus that you know doesn’t affect them: that is not in their best interest. And this has to stop! Defend our children. My six-year-old can’t come up here and say this. It has to stop. Take these off of our children.”

WATCH:

This is Courtney Ann Taylor, a mother in Georgia. She’s one of the many parents who’ve HAD IT with mask mandates, especially for young kids in school.



— Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) April 22, 2021

