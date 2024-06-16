Should the Church Concern Itself With Politics?

What is the role of the Church in society? Should it focus merely on spiritual matters, or does it have a responsibility to influence all aspects of human activity? How should the church navigate its relationship with other institutions, such as the civil government?

In an article entitled, ‘The Church — Its Identity, Function, and Resources,’ theologian John Murray (1898-1975) offers insights into the church’s mission to proclaim the whole counsel of God, particularly in light of Christ’s claim that all authority in heaven and on earth belongs to Him (Matt. 28:18).

Murray argues that while the church ought to respect the spheres to which God has delegated His authority (namely, the family, the church, and the civil government), it also has a duty to guide each of them according to divine principles.

What happens when civil authorities overstep their bounds? How should Christians respond to laws that contradict God’s Word?

Contrary to the common notion that the church should remain apolitical, Murray argues that its mission is to uphold God’s will in every sphere of life. If Christ is Lord at all, he must be Lord of all.

Murray explains: