Shopper Jailed After Refusing To Wear a Mask

EIGHTEEN days behind bars for refusing to wear a mask.













A 41-year-old man has been jailed after he refused to wear a facemask in the Perth shopping centre.

According to reports, the man, who was arrested at Midlands on Monday, will spend 18 days behind bars after he was denied bail in Perth Magistrates Court.

A WA Police spokesperson said the officers approached the shopper and offered the man a face mask after informing him that they were now mandatory.

The man refused and was subsequently charged with failure to comply with a direction and failure to comply with a request to give police personal details.

“Once it was confirmed the man was aware of the legal requirement, had the ability to now comply with that legal requirement, and that he continued to fail to comply with the direction, the officers acted in the best interest of the community and arrested him,” the spokesperson said.

The man will appear in Midland Magistrates Court on February 19.

Premier Mark McGowan put Perth into a five-day hard lockdown on Sunday after one new local COVID case — a hotel quarantine guard — was detected in the state. Face masks are mandatory in Perth, the Peel region and the South West region.

