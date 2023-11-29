UK Bible College Axed Theology Professor After Activists Whinged About Him Affirming Biblical Doctrine

A U.K. theologian fired for quoting Biblical doctrine is challenging the decision.

Dr. Aaron Edwards was dismissed by Derbyshire’s Methodist, Cliff College, in March, for asserting on (then) Twitter, “Homosexuality is invading the Church.

“Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this b/c they’re busy apologising for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it’s true.

“This *is* a ‘Gospel issue’, by the way. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Saviour.”

As Christian Concern (CC) explained, activists within the pro-LGBT Methodist Church claimed Edward’s words “distressed” co-workers.

They accused the father of five of engaging in behaviour that “was extremely damaging,” arguing that he was also potentially hurting the organisation’s “business plan.”

The church surrendered Christ to Same-Sex culture in June 2021.

In sum, the Bible College argued that Edwards posting about sound Biblical doctrine, was a breach of the biblical institution’s social media policies.

During a disciplinary hearing, the college also threatened to report Edwards to the U.K.’s highly controversial, far-left biased, counter-terrorism agency, known as PREVENT.

Edwards refused to recant, so Cliff authorities cancelled him.

This was despite Edwards – an employee of 7 years – clarifying his reasoned viewpoints in response to the post’s critics.

Additionally, the college appears to have dismissed positive feedback in January from a student identifying as LGBTQ+, which read, “Overall, [Edwards is a] great lecturer. While I disagree profoundly with Aaron on a number of points, I was never made to feel that I couldn’t express a contrary opinion.”

Along with Edwards being booted, burned, and potentially blacklisted offline, CC said, he was hounded online.

Many of the comments missed the context and proved his point.

The original tweet was speaking to the Anglican church’s debate about clergy “blessing” same-sex culture, such as the LGBT activist push for Anglicans to affirm the anti-biblical, redefinition of marriage.

For more on this, see Franklin Graham’s response to the proposal’s narrow win last week.

Edwards, who has warned of the dangers to free speech posed by the church’s adoption of Same-Sex culture – such as forced speak – now appears to be one of its victims.

Challenging the college’s denial of foundational civil liberties,

‘Lawyers representing Edwards will argue that the college unlawfully interfered with his rights under Article 9 and/or Article 10 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR).’ (CC)

Citing unfair dismissal, a deficiency in due process, and misrepresentation, Edwards said, the college’s decision to terminate his employment for a Twitter post, has had a detrimental effect on his life, and livelihood.

He will be “seeking damages and compensation” with the case to be heard sometime in 2024.

Edwards’ situation reflects the recent cases involving Joshua Sutcliffe, and an unnamed New Zealand teacher’s case, where both high-quality Christian educators were fired for refusing to lie to children about their biology.

These examples are not anomalies.

In 2018, a teacher in Bristol was reported to PREVENT (the U.K. counter-terrorism unit) for telling a student, “God loves you.”

Then, in May 2021, a U.K. school reported its chaplain to authorities, claiming he was a terrorist for telling Christian students they could disagree with LGBT ideology.

Add here the well-known plight of Moira Deeming, and the 8 other Australian women being dragged before Trans-Tribunals for defending free speech, and female-only spaces. (No pun intended)

In March, the U.K. counter-terrorism organisation, PREVENT were in the spotlight for relying too heavily on far-left activist NGO guidance on what constituted terrorism.

Actor, Michael Cain slammed the organisation for labelling Zulu, Bridge Over the River Kwai, and The Complete Works of Shakespeare (among other Western Civ. classics) as “key texts for far-right extremists.”

Journalist, Douglas Murray, author Melanie Phillips and others were reported by PREVENT’s “advisors” to be ‘sponsors of far-right radicalisation.’

Each case signals the increasing Woke, domestic weaponisation of the “war on terror.”

Dr. Arron Edward’s case is no different.

Suffice to say: When a Bible College walks away from the Bible, hand-in-hand with the fascist “debate-is-hate” LGBT cult, it is no longer a College for higher learning, it is a propaganda arm of the activist acronym army.