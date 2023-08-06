Elon Musk Pledges to Fund Legal Battle for Those “Unfairly Treated” for Posting or Liking Something on Twitter

Elon Musk has committed to covering the legal expenses of those who believe they have faced unfair treatment from employers due to their activity on Twitter/X.

Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” tweeted the “no limit” pledge on Sunday, saying he will fund the legal bill for employees “unfairly treated” for posting or liking something on their social media account.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” Musk said.

“No limit. Please let us know.”

Musk went on to say, “And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too.”

The announcement has been praised by those who have feared their political and religious views, held by virtually everyone up until five minutes ago, could now cost them their employment.

Musk’s offer has since received 35k replies and over 23k Quote Tweets, many of which offered examples of individuals who were fired from their jobs for their Twitter/X activity.

“I’ve got a big one for ya,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr, alluding to the treatment of former President Donald Trump. “Where do I send the bill?”

Naturally, Musk will have to be selective with the cases taken on, but there’s hope that the move could send a loud message to employers who want to punish their employees over their religious and political convictions.