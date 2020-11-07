Searches for “Election Fraud Punishment” Peak in Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania Days Before the Election

Searches for "Election Fraud Punishment" peaked in Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania in the lead up to the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, according to Google Trends.













Searches for “Election Fraud Punishment” peaked in three significant states in the lead up to the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, according to Google Trends.

Search result data collected by Google reveals queries for the phrase “Election Fraud Punishment” peaked from October 18 through to early November.

The searches were conducted in three locations in particular: Arizona, with 100% search popularity; Michigan with 72% popularity; and Pennsylvania with 53% popularity.

Screenshot from GoogleTrends.

