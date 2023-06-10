Image

Parents Could Have Their Children Removed if They Refuse to ‘Affirm’ A Child’s Gender Identity Under Newly Amended California Bill

“…courts would be given the authority to remove children from their homes if their parents refused to accept LGBTQ+ ideology.”

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Jun 11, 2023

Parents who do not affirm the “gender identity” of their children could be liable for child abuse and deemed unfit for custody under a new amendment to California law.

The amendment to a bill (A.B. 957) passed by the State Assembly on May 3, would require parents to affirm a child’s gender identity if they are to be judged fit in a court of law for providing “the health, safety, and welfare of the child.”

The move could see parents, who fail to affirm their child’s gender identity have their children removed from their homes if the newly-amended bill becomes law.

Under California law, the definition of “gender-affirming healthcare” includes “interventions to align the patient’s appearance or physical body with the patient’s gender identity.”

The Washington Free Beacon notes that the bill makes no distinctions regarding the age of the child, how long a child has identified as transgender, or affirmation of social transition versus medical sex-change treatments.”

Initially, A.B. 957 required courts to decide whether each parent was gender-affirming in custody cases.

The amendment, however, “would include a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child.”

Under Section 3011 of California’s Family Code, courts would be given the authority to remove children from their homes if their parents refused to accept LGBTQ+ ideology.

State Senator Scott Weiner, who co-sponsored the bill that was originally written by Democratic Assembly member Lori Wilson, has also advanced a separate bill that would require foster parents to affirm the gender identities of children coming into their care.

Weiner also introduced a law (SB 107) to turn California into a “sanctuary state” for minors seeking to obtain a sex change without parental consent.

Previous Story
“Digital Prison”: Aldi Slammed for Implementing “No App, No Food” System
Parents Could Have Their Children Removed if They Refuse to ‘Affirm’ A Child’s Gender Identity Under Newly Amended California Bill

Parents Could Have Their Children Removed if They Refuse to ‘Affirm’ A Child’s Gender Identity Under Newly Amended California Bill

By
ByStaff WriterJun 11, 2023
“Digital Prison”: Aldi Slammed for Implementing “No App, No Food” System

“Digital Prison”: Aldi Slammed for Implementing “No App, No Food” System

By
ByStaff WriterJun 10, 2023
Trump Indicted, Again

Trump Indicted, Again

By
ByRod LampardJun 10, 2023
Christians Are Called to Be Countercultural

Christians Are Called to Be Countercultural

By
ByBill MuehlenbergJun 9, 2023
Northern Ireland Schools Forced to Adopt Pro-Abortion Curriculum

Northern Ireland Schools Forced to Adopt Pro-Abortion Curriculum

By
ByRod LampardJun 8, 2023
For the Umpteenth Time: Christians Must Engage With the World Around Them

For the Umpteenth Time: Christians Must Engage With the World Around Them

By
ByBill MuehlenbergJun 7, 2023

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #28 – Bill Muehlenberg
The Caldron Pool Show: #5 – Dr Peter McCullough
The Caldron Pool Show: #37 – A Case for Calvinism (with Dr James White)
The Caldron Pool Show: #2 – Elijah Schaffer
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.