Parents Could Have Their Children Removed if They Refuse to ‘Affirm’ A Child’s Gender Identity Under Newly Amended California Bill

Parents who do not affirm the “gender identity” of their children could be liable for child abuse and deemed unfit for custody under a new amendment to California law.

The amendment to a bill (A.B. 957) passed by the State Assembly on May 3, would require parents to affirm a child’s gender identity if they are to be judged fit in a court of law for providing “the health, safety, and welfare of the child.”

The move could see parents, who fail to affirm their child’s gender identity have their children removed from their homes if the newly-amended bill becomes law.

Under California law, the definition of “gender-affirming healthcare” includes “interventions to align the patient’s appearance or physical body with the patient’s gender identity.”

Under California law, "gender affirming health care" is defined as including puberty blockers and surgery. (This statute deals specifically with children in foster care, and the definition is referenced by other statutes dealing with children.) pic.twitter.com/XDzD0G6Jry — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 9, 2023

The Washington Free Beacon notes that the bill makes no distinctions regarding the age of the child, how long a child has identified as transgender, or affirmation of social transition versus medical sex-change treatments.”

Initially, A.B. 957 required courts to decide whether each parent was gender-affirming in custody cases.

The amendment, however, “would include a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child.”

Under Section 3011 of California’s Family Code, courts would be given the authority to remove children from their homes if their parents refused to accept LGBTQ+ ideology.

State Senator Scott Weiner, who co-sponsored the bill that was originally written by Democratic Assembly member Lori Wilson, has also advanced a separate bill that would require foster parents to affirm the gender identities of children coming into their care.

Weiner also introduced a law (SB 107) to turn California into a “sanctuary state” for minors seeking to obtain a sex change without parental consent.