China Lectures US Over Human Rights Abuses After Election To UN Human Rights Council

China has reviewed the United States human rights record and issued a list of nine recommendations after being elected to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

China’s appointment to the U.N. comes after almost 40 countries signed a joint statement last month, condemning China’s human rights record, including its treatment of minority groups, especially in Xinjiang and Tibet.

The US, numerous European countries, Japan and others called on China to allow “unfettered access” to Xinjiang for independent observers including U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, and to urgently refrain from detaining Uighurs and members of other minorities, the AP reported.

The 39 countries also urged China in a joint statement read at a meeting of the General Assembly’s human rights committee, “to uphold autonomy, rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, and to respect the independence of the Hong Kong judiciary.”

U.N. Watch posted China’s nine recommendations to the US on Twitter today, along with a video of Jiang Duan, minister at the Chinese Mission in Geneva, reading the list.

China wishes to recommend to the U.S.: 1. Root out systematic racism, address widespread police brutality and combat discrimination against African- and Asian-Americans… 2. Urge politicians to respect peoples’ rights to life and health and stop politicizing and stigmatizing the COVID-19 pandemic. 3. Take holistic measures to eliminate political polarization and social inequality. 4. Combat the increasingly severe religious intolerance and xenophobic parties. 5. Stop incarcerating migrants including migrant children and guarantee the rights of migrants. 6. Address proliferation of guns and guarantee peoples’ rights to life. 7. Lift coercive unilateral measures; 8. Stop torture in anti-terrorist operations and halt military intervention in other countries and stop killing civilians; 9. Stop interfering for political reasons in other countries’ internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

