Viral Video Brands Conservatives “Domestic Terrorists,” Calls for Citizen Army to “Fight Back”

A viral video on social media is calling for the formation of a citizen army to “fight back” against “radical extreme conservatives,” labeling them “domestic terrorists.”

The two-minute video, created by New York Times bestselling author, Don Winslow, claims that in the coming months, President Donald Trump plans on leading his “army of domestic terrorists” into civil war.

“We have to fight back,” Winslow says, urging his followers to create a citizen army to digitally monitor the internet, stalk conservatives, collect evidence against “Trumpers” and report them to the authorities.

NEW VIDEO #TrumpsNewArmy VOLUME UP



On January 20th Donald Trump will no longer be The Commander in Chief.



He will lose control of the U.S. Armed Forces and take control of a NEW ARMY. pic.twitter.com/59MHHaIegP — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 19, 2021

Transcript: “On or before January 20th Donald Trump will no longer be the Commander in Chief. He will lose control of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Special Forces, and America’s nuclear arsenal. On January 20th Donald Trump will become the Commander in Chief of a different army. This army. The greatest threat facing America today comes from within. Radical extreme conservatives, also known as Domestic Terrorists. They’re hidden among us, disguised behind regular jobs. They are your children’s teachers. They work at supermarkets, malls, doctor’s offices, and many are police officers and soldiers. For more than a decade, Donald Trump has spoken directly to white supremacists in their language… In the middle of a Presidential debate, Donald Trump was asked to disavow white supremacy. He refused. Instead, he told the Proud Boys to ‘Stand back and stand by.’ They heard their leader. They even responded to him on Twitter promising to stand by. And on January 6, 2021, Trump greenlit them. They suited up. They flew in. They took hotel rooms. They loaded their weapons. Prepared their bombs. And they attacked with the intention of killing Nancy Pelosi and hanging Vice President Mike Pence. In the years ahead, Trump will lead his army of domestic terrorists. He will encourage and incite violence. He will play the role of arsonist and fireman. He will start a civil war and then say things were more peaceful when he was President. We have to fight back. In this new war, the battlefield has changes. Computers can be more valuable than guns. And this is what we need now more than ever. An army of citizen detectives. I’m proposing we form a citizen army. Our weapons will be computers and cellphones. We, who are monitoring extremists on the internet and reporting their findings to authorities. Remember, before the Navy Seals killed Osama Bin Laden, he had to be found. He was found by a CIA analyst working on a computer thousands of miles away. It’s up to you.”

A few hours after publishing the video, Winslow took to Twitter again, saying: “Trumpers are pushing back so hard against this video because so many of them live in the dark, cloaked behind normal jobs and seemingly normal lives.

“White supremacy was given full support from Trump and other Republicans and the result has been increased violence,” he added.

Mainstream media outlets have also been in overdrive in recent weeks, stirring up the notion that White Supremacy is the greatest threat facing the country.

Headline, after headline…

…after headline, after headline…

…after headline, after headline…

…is forming a narrative that “White Supremacy” poses a greater threat than any Democrat inspired violence we’ve been subject to for the past year – or more. What’s worse, they’re also making every effort to conflate “White Supremacy” with being a Conservative, or a Republican, or supporting President Trump.

And this, despite the fact that The New York Times published a report showing President Trump fared better with Black and Latino voters than many anticipated. Exit polls showed about a six-point swing to President Trump among Blacks, five points among Hispanics, and seven points among Asians.

Of course, every excuse under the sun has been offered as to why this is so, but none of this has deterred the inflammatory notion that to support the President, or to advance conservative ideas, makes you a potential domestic terrorist.

No one’s immune either. Especially if you fit the profile: White, male, conservative. You’re practically a terror threat now. As Tucker Carlson recently noted, Democrats in Congress have demanded that the troops sent to Washington this week submit to a political purity test – ideological vetting, as they put it.

Why is that? Congressman Steve Cohen explained the rationale to CNN, saying the majority of troops likely voted for Trump, and therefore, fall into the class of voters who pose a threat.

“The guard is 90-some-odd-percent, I believe, male. Only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden,” Cohen said.

“You’ve got to figure that in the guard, which is predominantly more conservative, and I see that on my social media and we know it, they’re probably not more than 25 percent of the people that are there protecting us that are voting for Biden.

“The other 75 percent are in the class that would be — the large class of voters — who might want to do something.”

Welcome to Biden’s America, where political diversity is now regarded as a domestic terror threat. And Biden hasn’t even started yet.

