Scott Morrison Remembers Desmond Tutu: “Spiritual Leader of the Anti-Apartheid Movement”

"The Prime Minister would do well to reflect a little longer on the qualities he remembers the Archbishop representing. In his own words, without a real belief in human dignity, the power of freedom, and opposition to apartheid, the world cannot be a better place."













145 Shares

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has remembered the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu as the “spiritual leader of the anti-apartheid movement.”

Advertisement

Morrison acknowledged the 90-year-old’s death in a post on Twitter on Sunday, noting the Archbishop’s belief in human dignity and the power of freedom which helped to reforge South Africa into a new nation.

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the spiritual leader of the anti-apartheid movement,” Morrison said.

Advertisement

“He believed in human dignity & the power of freedom to create a new nation. His deep faith was his powerhouse that made the world a better place. Thank you and ‘well done good and faithful servant.'”

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the spiritual leader of the anti-apartheid movement. He believed in human dignity & the power of freedom to create a new nation. His deep faith was his powerhouse that made the world a better place. Thank you and ‘well done good and faithful servant’. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 26, 2021

The tweet attracted a barrage of criticism over the Prime Minister’s apparent lack of self-awareness.

The Federal Government in Australia has, for the past year, been accused of not only allowing but facilitating apartheid on the basis of an individual’s medical status.

Federal MP George Christensen recently criticized the Australian government for facilitating state premiers in their efforts to “out-tyrant each other” with the implementation of a two-tiered society.

Christensen said state leaders across Australia are setting up their own biosecurity police states, complete with medical apartheid, and that, with the Federal Government’s approval.

Advertisement

“Sadly, we’ve enabled it,” Christensen said. “Refusing to rein them in, and worse, supplying the Australian immunisation register data that underpins this medical apartheid.”

The Prime Minister would do well to reflect a little longer on the qualities he remembers the Archbishop representing. In his own words, without a real belief in human dignity, the power of freedom, and opposition to apartheid, the world cannot be a better place.

So, what sort of nation are you helping to create, Prime Minister?

Advertisement

Related