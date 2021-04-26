School Students Shamed Before Peers for Being White, Christian “Oppressors”

During the presentation, white, Christian, male students were brought before their peers and told they were responsible for being "oppressors" by virtue of their inherited privilege.















Students at a Melbourne high school have been publicly shamed in front of their peers for being white, Christian “oppressors.”

According to reports, Parkdale Secondary College, in Mordialloc, was visited by a social worker from the local Kingston Council last week who delivered a presentation on privilege and intersectionality.

During the presentation, white, Christian, male students were brought before their peers and told they were responsible for being “oppressors” by virtue of their inherited privilege.

“It was so messed up,” a 16-year-old student told the Herald Sun. “We thought for a moment it was a joke, but then we realised it wasn’t and we were so upset and angry by it.

“She basically said straight, white, Christian males were oppressors and they held all the power and privilege in society.”

Kingston City Council CEO Tim Tamlin expressed his disappointment with the incident and ensured there will be an urgent investigation into the matter.

“The presentation is intended to talk about diversity,” Tamlin said. “It’s intended to make people feel included and make people relate to each other, and in this instance, it hasn’t.

“I’ve asked for an urgent investigation to go into the matter to understand exactly what was the course designed to do and how was it executed,” he added.

Lyle Shelton, who’s set to become the leader of the Christian Democratic Party following the retirement of Fred Nile, asked why ratepayers are funding the indoctrination of children into Marxist ideas.

“The radical left’s long march has been so successful that community leaders have simply become useful idiots who look like rabbits in the headlights when the programs being run by their subordinates are exposed,” Shelton said.

Murray Campbell, a pastor ministering in the same suburb said: “It’s hard to overlook the fact that in Victoria a person can face imprisonment if they pray or speak with someone about sexuality in line with Christian beliefs, but school children can be subjected to racial or gender abuse by a council employee.”

The question is, how many other schools are subjecting their students to similar things? Just weeks ago at Brauer College in Warrnambool, Victoria, male students were forced to apologise on behalf of their gender to female classmates.

“Today at Brauer they made every guy stand up and apologise to every girl for rape, sexual assault,” a student said.

Brauer College principal, Jane Boyle, defended the school’s intentions in a statement but said the apology was inappropriate.

“The assembly included the screening of a video message by Brisbane Boys’ College Captain Mason Black about being proactive in stopping incidents of sexual assault and harassment,” she said.

“As part of this discussion boys were asked to stand as a symbolic gesture of apology for the behaviours of their gender that have hurt or offended girls and women.

“In retrospect, while well-intended, we recognise that this part of the assembly was inappropriate,” Boyle added.

On these two occasions, it was blatantly obvious enough to draw widespread condemnation. But that’s not always the case. Sometimes, indoctrination efforts can be subtle and go unnoticed.

As Canadian, award-winning public educator, Alicia Gunn, has suggested, Marxist ideology can be infused throughout all subjects so as to avoid the notice of parents.

Gunn, whose teaching methods have been endorsed by the Ontario government, told educators at a 2015 LGBT teachers’ conference, that nine and 10-year-olds can be persuaded to accept homosexuality in the classroom without their parent’s knowledge or consent.

“I can hide it a little bit in the math,” Gunn said. “And what I mean is, I can say, ‘I’m just teaching your kids about division.”

To demonstrate her point, Gunn presented her math lesson on triangles as an example. The lesson was based on the pink triangles said to be used in Nazi concentration camps to identify sex offenders, rapists, paedophiles, zoophiles, and homosexuals.

“The pink triangle was a badge of shame that the Nazis made gay men wear during the holocaust,” Gunn told her audience. “So what we did is take a look at all the different badges of shame that people would have been wearing.

“Now, mathematically, where we were is looking at different types of triangles… So, that was the math aspect. But more importantly, was the [LGBT] thinking that went into it,” she added.

Parents need to take this as another reminder of the importance of being involved in their children’s education. Know who is educating your child. Become familiar with the lessons your children are being subject to. And when you ask your kids what they learned at school today, don’t settle for “nothin’ much.”

Better yet, as Rod Lampard has often said, “homeschool where you can, when you can, if you can, because education begins in the home.”

